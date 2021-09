HAYS, Kan. – Fort Hays State Tennis swept its first home dual of the season, defeating Sterling College 7-0 on Tuesday (Sept. 14) at the FHSU Tennis Courts. The Tigers won all nine official matches contested and even one exhibition contest in singles play. The Tigers move to 1-0 on the season, while the Warriors start their season 0-1. The Tigers blitzed through doubles play, dropping only three games of the 21 contested within the three matches. The No. 1 team ofStefany Stemmer and Maria Paz Diaz blanked their opponent 6-0, while the No. 2 team of Fiorella Mendez and Kylie Aufdengarten cruised to a 6-1 win. The No. 3 team of Aliyah Frederick and Heidi Lubbers won 6-2.

HAYS, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO