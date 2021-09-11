CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland State Cross Country Paced By Sarver At Tommy Titan Invite

csuvikings.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTHVILE, Mich. – The Cleveland State cross country team returned to action at the Tommy Titan Invite Saturday morning, with Kiannah Sarver leading the Vikings with a 15th place overall finish. Sarver crossed the 5K finish line in a time of 19:59, posting her second top-15 finish of the 2021...

csuvikings.com

