Cleveland State Cross Country Paced By Sarver At Tommy Titan Invite

After finishing third in 2020, Westfield Girls Cross Country dominated the Brownsburg Invitational on Saturday with a big win over two HCC Conference teams Franklin Central and Brownsburg. Westfield had an incredibly tight 1-4 pack of Sydney Klinglesmith, Liz Smith, Hannah Pensyl and Robyn Schemel finishing 5th, 6th, 8th, and 9th respectively. Samantha Taylor, Alyssa Schleper and Mary Kate Sloan rounded out the Shamrock’s top 7. It has been a very exciting start to the season for the Lady Shamrocks. With a new head coach and a new varsity lineup, no one knew what was in store for Westfield Girls Cross Country. However, after several strong performances Westfield girls have found themselves as a top ten team in early state rankings. Coach Bevins said, “We are thrilled to have some recognition for the hard work we are putting in, but our goal is to stay focused on each practice and show up on race day every week ready to compete to the best of our ability.”

SPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO