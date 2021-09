Buxton went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Friday's 6-4 loss to the Royals. Buxton led off the first inning with a home run off Daniel Lynch. He failed to reach base in his other four plate appearances. He is struggling since coming off the 10-day injured list on Aug. 27, batting just .130 in 13 games. On the season, he is slashing .287/.325/.599 with 12 long balls, 22 RBI, 27 runs and five steals in 166 plate appearances. Buxton has shown he has elite talent over the last few years; however, he cannot stay healthy and he hasn't played more than 87 games in a season since 2017.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO