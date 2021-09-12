CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Futuricum Sets New Guinness World Record for an Electric Truck by Traveling 682-Miles on a Single Charge

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDPD Switzerland, Continental and Futuricum have just set a new Guinness World Record for the longest distance covered by an electric truck without a recharging stop. That’s right, this electric truck managed to travel 682.9-miles (1,099-kilometers) in 23 hours on a single charge. More specifically, the vehicle is a 19-ton Volvo FH converted to an electric drive that now makes 680 hp and has a capacity of 680 kilowatt hours. Read more for a video, additional pictures and information.

Related
Carscoops

Comparing The Duration Of A 1,000-Mile Roadtrip In Gasoline Vs Electric Cars

In our time, electric vehicles are more common than ever with sufficient range and the charging network needed to allow road trips. YouTuber and tech-guru Marques Brownlee wanted to put this notion to the test by completing a 1,000-Mile Roadtrip in the US with three different cars – a gas-powered Audi Q5 as a reference, a Tesla Model S Plaid, and a Ford Mustang Mach-E.
TRAFFIC
insideevs.com

EV Truck Sets Range Record Driving 682.88 Miles/1,099 Kilometers

One fully-electric delivery truck operated by German delivery company DPD, with the help of automotive giant Continental, just set the world record for the longest distance traveled on one charge. It was driven for no less than 1,099 kilometers or 682.88 miles around a closed test track, it took 23 hours and two drivers switching in 4.5 hour shifts; the average speed was 50 km/h (31 mph).
CARS
Robb Report

This New All-Electric Adventure RV Can Road Trip for 400 Miles on a Single Charge

The electric revolution may be upon us, but so far it’s been relatively slow to reach the world of luxury motorhomes. Now one company is hoping to change that with a new line of RVs. SylvanSport, a US outfit that specializes in camping trailers and accessories, has just unveiled a collection of all-electric, zero-emissions motorhomes jam-packed with green technologies for sustainable, cross-country cruising. Aptly code-named Leading the Charge, the line will launch in 2022 with a model that promises incredible bang for the battery. In fact, the company claims it will be the first fully electric production RV with a range of...
CARS
Shropshire Star

Ford takes electric vehicle charging world records to three

The Mustang Mach-E now holds two more Guinness World Records. The Ford Mustang Mach-E has achieved two more Guinness World Records, taking its tally to three. In July, the electric SUV achieved an efficiency record by consuming the least energy by an electric vehicle on a run between John O’Groats and Land’s End.
CARS
CleanTechnica

Ford Mustang Mach-E Sets 3 Guinness World Records In UK

It is 1,407 kilometers (874 miles) from John O’Groats at the northern tip of the UK to Lands End at the bottom of the country. This summer, a Ford Mustang Mach-E driven by Fergal McGrath, Kevin Booker, and Adam Wood, with BBC correspondent Paul Clifton along as the official observer, set a Guinness World Record for electric cars by covering that distance using the least amount of electricity ever recorded. The car averaged more than 6.5 miles per kWh. The previous record for an electric car along the same route was 1.8 miles per kWh, set by a Tesla.
CARS
techeblog.com

Tesla Model S Plaid Sets New Nürburgring Lap Record of 7:30.909 for Production Electric Vehicles

Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced yesterday that an unmodified Model S Plaid has set a new Nürburgring record for production electric vehicles, clocking in a fast lap of 7 minutes and 30.909 seconds at an average speed of 103 mph. What’s next for this blistering fast electric sedan? Tesla intends to race a modified Model S Plaid with added aero body parts, carbon ceramic brakes and track tires next. Read more for two videos and additional information.
CARS
arcamax.com

WATCH: Stunt pilot flies through Turkish tunnels, sets Guinness World Record

(UPI) An Italian stunt pilot created a new Guinness World Record when he flew a custom-modified plane 1.4 miles through a pair of tunnels in Turkey. Dario Costa, 41, took his modified Zivko Edge 540 race plane for a 1.4-mile flight through the twin Catalca tunnels along the Northern Marmara Highway in Turkey, setting the Guinness World Record for the longest tunnel flown through with an airplane.
Brenham Banner-Press

Volvo-Based Truck Sets Guinness Record for EV Range

Swiss truck builder and designer, Futuricum, and partners DPD Switzerland—an international shipping service—and tiremaker Continental have achieved the Guinness World Record for the longest distance traveled by an electric truck on a single charge. The record-setting vehicle, a modified Volvo unit, traveled 683 miles (1099 km) on a closed test track before running out of electrons.
CARS
insideevs.com

Renault MeganE E-Tech Electric Looks Great At IAA 2021

Even though a large proportion of our readers and YouTube viewers on the official InsideEVs channel are from North America, so they can’t buy vehicles that are exclusively sold in Europe, we simply couldn’t ignore the Renault MeganE E-Tech Electric when we attended IAA Mobility 2021, this year’s edition of the German auto show - it was one of the venue's most important debuts, alongside the Mercedes EQE.
CARS
UPI News

820-foot pedestrian bridge in Ontario earns Guinness World Record

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- An 820-foot bridge suspended over an Ontario highway was awarded a Guinness World Record as the world's longest enclosed pedestrian bridge. The Pickering pedestrian bridge, which was built by Metrolinx over Highway 401, was verified by Guinness as the world's longest enclosed pedestrian bridge after it was officially measured at 820 feet long.
TRAFFIC
techeblog.com

Michelin’s Uptis Airless Tires Get Tested in Public for the First Time on a Mini Electric

Michelin conducted the first public test of its Uptis Prototype (Unique Puncture-proof Tire System) on a Mini Electric. This airless tire system eliminates the dangerous risk of flat tires and blowouts, making drivers of passenger vehicles feel safer on the road. Operators of these vehicles minimize downtime and improve efficiency resulting from flat tires as well as near-zero levels of maintenance. Read more for two videos and additional information.
CARS
techeblog.com

Climeworks’ Orca is the World’s Largest Direct Air Capture (DAC) Plant, Aims to Capture 4000 Tons of CO₂ Per Year

Climeworks officially launched Orca, the world’s first and largest direct air capture (DAC) plant, on September 8, 2021. Located in Iceland, this plant aims to take carbon dioxide removal to the next level by combining the company’s direct air capture technology with the underground storage of carbon dioxide provided by Carbfix. If all goes smoothly, it’s estimated to capture 4000-tons of CO₂ per year. Read more for two videos and additional information.
INDUSTRY
techeblog.com

First Look at the Hyundai Vision FK, a Hydrogen-Powered Sports Car with 670-Horsepower

The Hyundai Motor Group shared its vision for hydrogen energy and a global hydrogen society at the Hydrogen Wave global online forum earlier this week. Their plans showcased how the company would popularize hydrogen by 2040 through the introduction of new technologies as well as mobility solutions in transportation and other industrial sectors. This included fuel cell technology in high-performance vehicle applications. Read more for a first look at their hydrogen-powered sports car.
CARS
techeblog.com

This is What Happens When You Drive a Tesla Model S Plaid Into 7-Feet of Water

Tesla vehicles have been known to drive in heavy floods without any issue, but what happens when you take the newest Model S Plaid into 7-feet of water? One owner decided to find out, regardless of the outcome. This is possible because the Model S drive units and battery are both sealed, which lets it safely wade through water. At 4,766-pounds, the Tesla Model S Plaid isn’t the lightest vehicle, so you would expect it to somewhat float. Read more to see the craziness that ensued.
CARS
bodyshopbusiness.com

BendPak Introduces EV Battery Pack/Powertrain Lifting System

BendPak’s new SL24EVT EV battery pack and powertrain lifting system helps technicians safely and efficiently remove, service and install heavy battery packs from a wide range of electric vehicles. And thanks to an innovative design that supports a full line of available accessories, it also doubles as a powertrain lift for internal combustion vehicles.
CARS
Tom's Guide

Rivian R1T release window, price, interior, range, towing capacity and more

Battery Range: 314 miles (Large Pack) Special Features: 11,000 lbs tow limit, trailer assist, Driver+ autonomous assistance, immersive audio, 4G and Wi-Fi. Rivian’s R1T is one of the most exciting electric vehicles scheduled to launch in the near future. The R1T is, fundamentally, a reimagining of one of the most popular car types in the United States: a pickup for the electric generation. And Rivian’s decision to go after this market makes a lot of sense.
BUYING CARS
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Auto Supplier Invests $40 Million in First U.S. Factory in Tennessee

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A manufacturer of metal stamped automotive components will establish its...
TENNESSEE STATE
Wired UK

Germany is bracing for a major electric vehicle shock

When Dirk Kosbad started working at the Volkswagen plant in Zwickau in 1990, his job was to assemble the Trabant, East Germany’s signature car, by hand. Now, over 30 years later, he works in the same factory as a shift supervisor: watching over orange robots gliding swiftly around a silver car frame, shooting tiny bolts of lighting here and there, welding together the various parts that will soon enclose a large rectangular battery. Zwickau is the nucleus for Volkswagen’s shift to electric mobility.
CARS

