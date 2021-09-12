Futuricum Sets New Guinness World Record for an Electric Truck by Traveling 682-Miles on a Single Charge
DPD Switzerland, Continental and Futuricum have just set a new Guinness World Record for the longest distance covered by an electric truck without a recharging stop. That’s right, this electric truck managed to travel 682.9-miles (1,099-kilometers) in 23 hours on a single charge. More specifically, the vehicle is a 19-ton Volvo FH converted to an electric drive that now makes 680 hp and has a capacity of 680 kilowatt hours. Read more for a video, additional pictures and information.www.techeblog.com
