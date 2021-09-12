CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone Have a ‘Smashing Time’ With PV Sindhu As They Celebrate Her Tokyo Olympics Win in Town (View Pic)

By Mary Dehart
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a celebration Saturday night for the star couple Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and star badminton player PV Sindhu as the trio stepped out in the town for an intimate dinner night in the town. Taking to his Instagram handle, Ranveer posted a selfie click from their dinner night at a restaurant in Worli.Donning their brightest smiles, the stars made their best glamorous appearances for the night. PV Sindhu Wins Bronze Medal at Tokyo Olympics 2020: Kiren Rijiju, Anurag Thakur, Capt Amarinder Singh And Other Politicians Applaud The Indian Shuttler.

