Mission Impossible 7: It’s a Wrap for Tom Cruise’s Action-Spy, Director Christopher McQuarrie Salutes ‘Unrelenting’ Cast and Crew of the Film

By Mary Dehart
wmleader.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite several setbacks ranging from Covid-19 to its star Tom Cruise’s broken ankle, and also a government shutdown with daunting protocols, the production for Mission Impossible 7 has finally wrapped up. The movie’s director Christopher McQuarrie took to Instagram today and expressed his gratitude to the cast and crew, who overcame enormous obstacles to bring the film home. Along with it, he posted a picture of himself with the film’s lead and co-producer Cruise. Tom Cruise’s Top Gun Maverick & Mission Impossible 7 Release Delayed Yet Again Due to COVID-19 Concerns.

wmleader.com

