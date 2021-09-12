Mission Impossible 7: It’s a Wrap for Tom Cruise’s Action-Spy, Director Christopher McQuarrie Salutes ‘Unrelenting’ Cast and Crew of the Film

It’s not exactly news that Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol features one of the weakest villains in the blockbuster spy series. Ask any GP-hater why they’re down on the Brad Bird-helmed fourth installment, and 99 times out of 100 they point to Michael Nyqvist’s Hendricks, a Russian nuclear strategist who is going to start World War III unless Ethan Hunt and his Impossible Mission Force team can stop him. It’s not an unsound take, as Hendricks is indeed a bit of a bust as a foil for the IMF. His motivations are ill-defined, and the movie falters a bit at the end when it tries to convince its audience that Nyqvist, who looks like a middle school vice principal who keeps getting passed up for the top job, could hold his own against Tom Cruise in a fight.

