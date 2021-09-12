CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Did Jim Harbaugh go old school with Michigan football? Hello 3 yards and a cloud of dust

By Shawn Utley
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFree Press writer Rainer Sabin answers three questions after Michigan football defeated Washington, 31-10, Saturday in Ann Arbor. Last Monday, Jim Harbaugh wore a dour expression as he described the extent of Ronnie Bell’s knee injury and its potential ramifications. After the Michigan coach announced Bell had been lost for the season, he acknowledged the Wolverines would be hard-pressed to fill his void.

Jim Harbaugh Has Implemented A 'Beat Ohio' Drill

Meeting with the media on Monday, offensive lineman Trevor Keegan gave Michigan fans some insight into the renewed focus surrounding the rivalry with Ohio State. Appearing for media availability on Monday, Michigan offensive lineman Trevor Keegan gave Michigan fans a tidbit of information that they're going to love. According to Keegan, head coach Jim Harbaugh implemented what he refers to as a "Beat Ohio Drill", which is described as a physical nine vs seven running drill.
Kirk Herbstreit Has A Blunt Message For Michigan Football

With the 2021 Big Ten football season just around the corner, eyes are focused on Ann Arbor to see if Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines can turn things around this fall. That’s a tall order for a team that’s coming off a 2-4 campaign in 2020 and opinions on whether or not the program can change its current trajectory are mixed.
The Most Interesting Things Jim Harbaugh Said: Sept. 13, 2021

Michigan was only favored over Washington by 6.5 but ended up rolling the huskies by 21. Jim Harbaugh and Josh Gattis dialed up run after run after run because UW simply had no answers for it. At the end of the day, Michigan was sitting there with 343 yards on 56 carries and an easy win in prime time. Because of that, quarterback Cade McNamara didn't have to do much and that has some people a little curious about what kind of team U-M really is. Harbaugh addressed that, along with Michigan's time of possession and the mentality of the offensive line.
College football world reacts to Jim Harbaugh’s George Patton comments

The Michigan Wolverines improved to 2-0 over the weekend with a dominant 31-10 win over the Washington Huskies. Head coach Jim Harbaugh employed a full-team attack that include special teams’ trickery, a stout defense, and an offense that focused on its bruising running attack. Running back Blake Corum led the...
Michigan beats Washington 31-10 after Harbaugh's trick play

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Blake Corum sprinted for a 67-yard touchdown to give Michigan a double-digit lead in the second quarter, one play after Jim Harbaugh called for a fake punt and the Wolverines pulled away to beat Washington 31-10 Saturday night. Michigan (2-0) relied on a tandem of...
Jim Harbaugh comments on Cade McNamara's performance in Michigan's win over WMU

In the season opener against Western Michigan, Cade McNamara and the Michigan Wolverines passed their test with flying colors. After earning the first start of 2021 in fall camp, McNamara helped the Wolverines get off to a fast start against the Broncos. A part of that start was a 76-yard touchdown to Ronnie Bell in the second quarter.
Michigan Stadium atmosphere garners rave reviews from Jim Harbaugh

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — During the entire week leading up to Michigan's clash against Washington, social media was ablaze with requests from the football program and fans alike for those in attendance to wear maize. To make a night game atmosphere one to remember as the Wolverines would take on the Huskies on primetime television. Those requests were heard loud and clear as the stadium was ablaze with Maize, save for the few spots of purple that were occupied by an impressive showing of Washington fans in Ann Arbor.
Jim Harbaugh addresses Michigan contract situation, his desire to return

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh silenced the narratives that emerged after his contract situation played out publicly in the offseason on ESPN College Gameday. Harbaugh stated he never considered coaching anywhere but Michigan this offseason. “No,” Harbaugh responded when asked if he considered coach elsewhere. “It was a conversation with...
