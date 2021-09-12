CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Fantasy Injury Updates: Odell Beckham Jr., Nelson Agholor, Emmanuel Sanders affecting Week 1 WR rankings

By Donald Langer
wmleader.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs fantasy football owners get back in the groove of obsessing over start ’em, sit ’em decisions, we’re already getting a reminder that injuries — and nervously searching for the latest injury updates — will be a nuisance all year. Fortunately, when it comes to pass-catchers, Week 1 has been pretty tame. Jamison Crowder (COVID) and TE Evan Engram (calf) are out, and a few other wide receivers will miss at least three games after being placed on the IR (Curtis Samuel, Tre’Quan Smith, T.Y. Hilton, Rashod Bateman). Overall, though, the “questionable” WRs heading into Sunday aren’t exactly a who’s who, as Odell Beckham Jr., Darnell Mooney, Nelson Agholor, and Emmanuel Sanders are really the only guys with fantasy relevance.

wmleader.com

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Dave Gettleman takes victory lap on Odell Beckham Jr trade

Dave Gettleman shocked the entire National Football League when he decided to trade Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns in March 2019. Fast forward, The New York Giants general manager is taking a victory lap prior to the 2021 season. The Giants travel to Cleveland for joint practices this...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo says Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. is 'the ultimate game wrecker'

The Kansas City Chiefs’ quest for a third consecutive Super Bowl appearance officially gets underway this Sunday. They’ll face a tough test in their Week 1 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. The rematch of last season’s divisional-round playoff classic will feature plenty of new faces on both teams. One key player who was missing in the Browns’ loss to Kansas City was star receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who is slated to make his return on Sunday.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Wr#Covid#Ir#Twitter Sn Fantasy#D St#Browns#Acl#Patriots
The Spun

Kevin Stefanski Offers Update On WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. hasn’t played a down for the Cleveland Browns since the middle of the 2020 season. But will he suit up for them in Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs?. Speaking to the media on Friday, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski remained secretive about Beckham’s status for...
NFL
The Spun

Browns Make Official Decision On WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. attempted to give it a go for the Cleveland Browns and play in Week 1 against the Kansas City Chiefs. He was ultimately scratched. But will he be playing this week?. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski gave the final word on...
NFL
thespun.com

Colin Cowherd Has Changed His Mind On The Browns

For the past two year, Colin Cowherd has said that Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is better off without Odell Beckham Jr. in the lineup. With the first week of the 2021 season in the books, Cowherd has changed his stance on that topic. During this Thursday’s edition of The...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

Fantasy football streaming pickups for Week 2: Latavius Murray, Nelson Agholor and more

Each week of the NFL season, we will identify fantasy football waiver-wire pickups specifically for those of you looking for streaming options in deeper formats (including IDP leagues). These are players available in a majority of ESPN Fantasy leagues (or close) who have enticing matchups in the week ahead that make them worthy of consideration for your lineup.
NFL
Yardbarker

Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. a game-time decision against Chiefs

Beckham tore his ACL last October and has slowly been working his way back. He has been limited in practice all week, and the Browns will wait to see how he feels during pregame warmups before making a final decision on his availability. The 28-year-old hasn't taken any contact all...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Fantasy Injury Report: Trey Lance, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Odell Beckham Jr. injury updates

While rankings and projections are beneficial, nothing is more critical for fantasy football than following injuries, as the landscape will change with nearly every significant one. Now that the preseason is officially behind us and we await opening night, here is an update on some critical injury reports to watch and their fantasy football impact.
NFL
NECN

Patriots-Dolphins Injury Report: Nelson Agholor, Two Others Limited Wednesday

Patriots injury report: Agholor among three players limited originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The New England Patriots have three players listed on their first injury report of the 2021 NFL season. Wide receiver Nelson Agholor (ankle), offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste (hamstring) and defensive back Jalen Mills (ankle) each were...
NFL
MassLive.com

Nelson Agholor among 3 Patriots listed on first injury report of season

FOXBOROUGH — A pair of new Patriots starters are dealing injuries ahead of Sunday’s game against the Dolphins. Nelson Agholor (ankle) and Jalen Mills (ankle) were both listed as limited participants at Wednesday’s practice on the first injury report of the season, as was Yodny Cajuste (hamstring). Pencilled into a...
NFL
CBS Sports

NFL Week 1 injuries: Curtis Samuel placed on IR, Emmanuel Sanders questionable and more updates

No week in the NFL is devoid of injuries. Just ask the Ravens, who have dealt with a flurry of injuries with the start of the 2021 regular season on the horizon. On Thursday alone, Baltimore saw running back Gus Edwards and cornerback Marcus Peters suffer season-ending injuries. The Ravens have also been dealing with the losses of running backs J.K. Dobbins and Justice Hill, among others.
NFL
brownszone.com

Notes: Odell Beckham Jr. inactive for opener vs. Chiefs, could return next week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Odell Beckham Jr. wasn’t ready Sunday. He could be next Sunday in Cleveland against the Texans. “Yeah, I think it’s a possibility,” coach Kevin Stefanski said after the 33-29 loss to the Chiefs. The superstar receiver spent time on the field before the game then was...
NFL
Yardbarker

Odell Beckham Jr. Still Listed As Questionable For Week 1

The key part of the above tweet is when Kevin Stefanski acknowledges Beckham has not taken any full-contact hits yet. That should explain why he remains questionable following the conclusion of the preseason. A Note On Injury Reports. Teams have to note injuries all over the roster or face fines...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy