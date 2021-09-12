Fantasy Injury Updates: Odell Beckham Jr., Nelson Agholor, Emmanuel Sanders affecting Week 1 WR rankings

As fantasy football owners get back in the groove of obsessing over start ’em, sit ’em decisions, we’re already getting a reminder that injuries — and nervously searching for the latest injury updates — will be a nuisance all year. Fortunately, when it comes to pass-catchers, Week 1 has been pretty tame. Jamison Crowder (COVID) and TE Evan Engram (calf) are out, and a few other wide receivers will miss at least three games after being placed on the IR (Curtis Samuel, Tre’Quan Smith, T.Y. Hilton, Rashod Bateman). Overall, though, the “questionable” WRs heading into Sunday aren’t exactly a who’s who, as Odell Beckham Jr., Darnell Mooney, Nelson Agholor, and Emmanuel Sanders are really the only guys with fantasy relevance.