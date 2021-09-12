‘Ted Lasso’ Scores First Two Creative Arts Emmys For Debut Season – WM Leader

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Ted Lasso' Scores First Two Creative Arts Emmys For Debut Season

By Shawn Utley
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTed Lasso kicked off its first Emmys season with a strong showing at the first night of the Creative Arts ceremony on Saturday, as the Apple TV+ comedy scored its first pair of Emmy Awards. The series stars Jason Sudeikis, who developed the series with Bill Lawrence and Brendan Hunt...

Ok Magazine

Jason Sudeikis Reportedly Scores Hefty Payday For Third Season Of 'Ted Lasso' — Find Out How Much

Jason Sudeikis has scored a hefty payday for the third season of Ted Lasso — and some would say it’s well deserved. According to a new report by Variety, the 45-year-old has “closed a deal” for the upcoming season “that will pay him in the vicinity of $1 million an episode” — which also includes creator fees and compensation for being the Apple TV+ series’ head writer and executive producer.
Radar Online.com

Jason Sudeikis Scores Nearly $1 Million Per Episode Deal For 'Ted Lasso' Season 3

Jason Sudeikis has reportedly closed a deal that will score him almost $1 million an episode for the upcoming third season of his hit show Ted Lasso. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sudeikis recently closed the deal for season three of the Apple TV sitcom that will make him one of the highest-earning actors on television.
Kansas City Star

AP Emmy pundits favor ‘The Crown,’ ‘Ted Lasso’ for honors

Feeling lucky, Mr. Mandalorian? How about you, Duke of Hastings?. The Emmys tend to field an eclectic group of contenders, and increasingly so as new platforms have expanded television's scope and sophistication. Versions of sci-fi and comic book epics have jumped from the big screen to the small, resulting in...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Ted Lasso’ Stars, Writers Score Big Paydays for Season 3 (Exclusive)

AFC Richmond may have been relegated at the end of season one, but the cast, producers and writers of Ted Lasso have scored their own big promotions. Multiple sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that the stars — from Ted Lasso himself, Jason Sudeikis, down to the last player on Richmond’s roster — of Apple TV+’s Emmy-nominated comedy recently engaged in a round of contract renegotiations with Ted Lasso producers Warner Bros. Television that gave them all sizable pay increases.
Apple Insider

'Ted Lasso' cast, writers, producers score big salary bumps

The cast, writers, and producers of hit Apple TV+ series "Ted Lasso" have reportedly negotiated significant salary increases ahead of the show's third season. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the stars of "Ted Lasso" recently renegotiated their contracts with Warner Bros. Television and scored sizable pay increases. That includes everyone from Jason Sudeikis "down to the last player on Richmond's roster."
Indiewire

Could Backlash Derail ‘Ted Lasso’ Emmy Victories? — TV Podcast

“Ted Lasso,” Outstanding Comedy Series frontrunner at this year’s Emmy Awards, premiered its second season July 23, nestled comfortably between the announcement of the Emmy nominations — where Season 1 nabbed 20 nods — and the start of Phase 2 voting. If that seems like a savvy move on the...
Primetimer

Were Emmy voters influenced by the Ted Lasso backlash?

Voting for the Primetime Emmys closed on Monday as Ted Lasso was receiving a string of headlines over the backlash to Season 2. As Libby Hill points out, Apple TV+ appeared to time Season 2 with the Emmy voting. "With Emmy voting closed, it feels safe to speculate about how such a power play might play out, how it might have played out for Ted Lasso specifically, and what we can glean from the past about the benefit of crafty TV scheduling when it comes to the Emmys," says Hill. "First, Ted Lasso. Despite becoming a pandemic favorite with its first season, and its second season garnering even better reviews, the series had a bit of a bumpy ride in recent weeks over in the discourse wading pool. Right around the time of the show’s extremely over-the-top Christmas episode — which dropped just a week before voting resumed — something of a backlash erupted around the series. Despite 'Carol of the Bells' being foregrounded in the idea that Ted is extremely depressed about being alone for Christmas and well along the path of drinking himself sick while watching It’s A Wonderful Life — perhaps the best example of a dark piece of culture mislabeled as saccharine — some viewers felt that it was a bridge too far and the show had veered into fully cloying. At this point, an avalanche followed, as Ted Lasso naysayers came off their couches with full-throated complaints that some seem to have been nursing for some time. Cue backlash, backlash to the backlash, and so on and so forth. While much of this fervor was contained largely on social media and in new media Slack channels, there’s still a question of whether or not the pushback registered with Emmy voters whatsoever. This is, of course, one of the risks of airing new material when your old material is in the process of being judged. If you’re Apple TV+, you want Emmy voters to watch new episodes of Ted Lasso and be reminded of how much they love it. That’s the best case scenario. But if, heaven forbid, the second season of the series had been lackluster, would that take some of the shine off the first season?"
nonpareilonline.com

Who will win the Emmys? 'The Crown' and 'Ted Lasso,' of course

It’s a British kind of thing. At the 73rd Annual Emmy Awards, “The Crown” and “Ted Lasso” will reign in plenty of categories. With nine acting nominations for the former, seven for the latter, they’re likely to be the most talked-about series of the night. And, why not? They each had a great year and great performances.
Vulture

Ted Lasso’s Toheeb Jimoh on Sam’s Big Moves in Season Two

If you’ve watched episode eight of Ted Lasso season two — and you definitely should before you read this because it contains spoilers galore — then you know what a big moment it is for Sam Obisanya. Actually, this whole season has been a big moment for Sam, the defensive...
TV Fanatic

Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 8 Review: Man City

Ted Lasso isn't a joyous, life-affirming show because it thinks life is nothing but an endless swim in a pool filled with cash and Sour Patch Kids. It's a joyous, life-affirming show because it acknowledges the less rosy sides of life. So even though Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 8...
TVLine

Emmys: The Queen's Gambit, SNL and The Mandalorian Lead Early Winners; Ted Lasso Grabs First Wins

The Queen’s Gambit dominated the Creative Arts Emmys this weekend, picking up nine technical awards for its limited series run on Netflix. Other big winners included NBC’s variety sketch series Saturday Night Live (seven total wins, including Guest Actor and Actress in a Comedy Series) and Disney+’s The Mandalorian (seven wins, including Special Visual Effects and Stunt Coordination).
arcamax.com

'Ted Lasso' dominates TV critics awards; is Emmy next?

“Ted Lasso,” Apple’s beloved comedy series about a team of British soccer misfits and their perpetually optimistic American football coach dominated the 2021 Television Critics Association (TCA) awards, it was announced on Wednesday. Bolstered by a standout lead performance by Jason Sudeikis and an exceptional ensemble cast, “Ted Lasso” captured...
NPR

< 'Ted Lasso' Season 2: The View From London

A strong first season and a huge haul of Emmy nominations gave "Ted Lasso" all kinds of momentum going into its second run this summer. If you're not familiar with "Ted Lasso," I'll just say it's the story of American football coach Ted Lasso, who gets a job coaching Richmond, an English soccer team - or, you know, football team. I'm Linda Holmes, and today we're going all the way to London to catch up with some fresh perspectives on "Ted Lasso" on POP CULTURE HAPPY HOUR from NPR.
capradio.org

'Ted Lasso' Recap, Season 2, Episode 8: Father Figures

Rebecca finally meets her mystery correspondent, and nervous laughter ensues. Dr. Sharon gets a concussion, and she reaches out to Ted. The jerk store called and they're all out of Jamie Tartt's father, but fortunately, Jamie's got plenty of good dads in his corner. Play-By-Play. Sharon and Ted. Dr. Sharon...
TVLine

TCA Awards: Ted Lasso Scores With 3 Wins, Including Program of the Year

Ted Lasso was the big winner at the 37th annual Television Critics Association (TCA) Awards, picking up a leading three trophies, including the coveted Program of the Year. The Apple TV+ smash was also honored as Outstanding New Program and Outstanding Achievement in Comedy. In something of an upset, titular Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis lost out in the Outstanding Individual Achievement in Comedy category to Hacks’ Jean Smart (who was also recognized with the TCA’s annual Career Achievement Award). Elsewhere, Netflix’s The Crown won for Outstanding Achievement in Drama, Michaela Coel picked up the Individual Achievement in Drama prize for HBO’s I May...
marketresearchtelecast.com

“The Crown” and “Ted Lasso” lead the Emmy Awards, adapted to the pandemic for the second time

LOS ANGELES, Sept 16 (Reuters) – Television may have been what gave people a break from last year’s lockdowns and quarantines, but the Emmy Awards themselves have no rest. Forced for the second year to abandon the traditional mass gathering of celebrities and executives, Cedric the Entertainer will host a scaled-down show in Los Angeles on Sunday that has moved to an outdoor tent due to concerns about the Delta variant of the coronavirus. .
southernillinoisnow.com

‘Ted Lasso’ scores at 2021 Television Critics Association Awards

In what could be a preview of next Sunday’s Primetime Emmy Awards, Ted Lasso was the big winner at the 2021 Television Critics Association Awards. The Apple TV+’s comedy, starring Jason Sudeikis, walked off with the coveted Program of the Year trophy, as well as Outstanding Achievement in Comedy and Outstanding New Program.
