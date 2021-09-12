Betts homers on 4-RBI night, Dodgers beat Padres 5-4

For the first time since the Dodgers traded for Max Scherzer, both of the club’s three-time Cy Young Award winners are in the rotation together. Scherzer said he was “dying to see” Clayton Kershaw on the mound as his teammate for the first time Monday night. Kershaw, making his first start since July 3, was expected to go around four innings and 60 pitches. His efficiency allowed him to do one out better.

