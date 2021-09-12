CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Ragin’ Cajuns hold off Nicholls 27-24

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Levi Lewis threw for 304 yards and two touchdowns and Louisiana-Lafayette edged Nicholls 27-24. Leading 17-10 at halftime, the Ragin’ Cajuns’ Kris Moncrief returned an interception 67 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter and Kenneth Almendares added a 28-yard field goal in the fourth. The Colonels rallied with a pair of touchdowns in the final five minutes, but the second came with only 33 seconds remaining and Nicholls failed to recover an onside kick. Nicholls’ Dai-Jean Dixon made a school-record 14 catches and tied another school mark with 198 yards receiving while going over 3,000 career yards. He caught two TD passes.

