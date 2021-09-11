Boil Water Advisory for Hawthorne Water Utility

Hawthorne Water Department’s Sources Tested Positive for E. coli. Our water system recently detected E. coli (see definition below) in Well #4 Goffle Rd Well, Well #6 Goffle Rd, and Rea Ave Well. As our customers, you have a right to know what happened and what we are doing to correct this situation. Samples collected on 09/09/2021 from each of the three wells tested positive for E. coli. These bacteria can make you sick and are especially a concern for people with weakened immune systems. Bacterial contamination can occur when increased run-off enters the drinking water source (for example, following heavy rains following Tropical Storm IDA).