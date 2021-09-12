CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Sanders leads Jackson State to 38-16 win over Tennessee St.

Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShedeur Sanders threw for 362 yards and three touchdowns Saturday night to lead Jackson State to a 38-16 victory over Tennessee State in the Southern Heritage Classic. Sanders completed 30 of 40 passes as Jackson State (2-0) used a pair of third quarter scores to build its lead. In the frame, the freshman from Canton, Texas connected with Keith Corbin III for a 67-yard touchdown and then completed a 10-yard scoring toss to Shane Hooks.

www.kansascity.com

