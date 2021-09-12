CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Dog & Oyster Vineyard Is A Pet-Friendly Winery With Some Of The Best Wine, Oysters, And Views In Virginia

By Beth
 5 days ago

It doesn’t get much better than a beautiful local Virginia vineyard. And yet, the Dog & Oyster Vineyard seems to take the cake because it qualifies as such while also being pet-friendly. Just imagine taking your four-legged friend out for a beautiful day of relaxing on the vineyard with delicious food and wine. And did we mention the fresh oysters you can sample while you’re there? Here’s more on why you’ll be positively impressed by your experience at the Dog & Oyster Vineyard.

Welcome to the Dog & Oyster Vineyard! Located at the Hope & Glory Inn, this friendly winery will charm you on every level.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dn7m6_0btXSHg500
David Wheeler / Google

Wine is offered in the form of tastings and by the bottle. If it's your first visit, we'd recommend the $8 tasting: you'll get to sample four delicious wines!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ba6bs_0btXSHg500
The Dog and Oyster Vineyard / Facebook

And as you might have gathered by the name, this spot is pet-friendly! In fact, dogs are allowed to stay at the Hope & Glory Inn for an added $35 per night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2amxi1_0btXSHg500
David Wheeler / Google

Moreover, it wouldn't be a true river destination without fresh oysters. All kinds of delicious seafood options are offered here...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bwqD2_0btXSHg500
The Dog and Oyster Vineyard / Facebook

...and they all pair perfectly with the available wine!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0biish_0btXSHg500
The Dog and Oyster Vineyard / Facebook

Perhaps one of the most unique features of all is the giant 40-foot corkscrew that greets you upon arrival. Isn't it wonderfully whimsical?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CMZ5G_0btXSHg500
The Dog and Oyster Vineyard / Facebook

So the next time you find yourself in the area with a thirst for a local glass of vino, you'll find you might just spend all afternoon at this lovely local vineyard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hmsQR_0btXSHg500
Jess Fay / Google

Have you ever been to the Dog & Oyster Vineyard in Virginia? If so, tell us all about your time there – we’d love to hear from you! For more information, you can visit the Dog & Oyster Vineyard website by clicking here .

Dog & Oyster Vineyard Is A Pet-Friendly Winery With Some Of The Best Wine, Oysters, And Views In Virginia

