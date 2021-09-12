When And Where To Expect Virginia’s Fall Foliage To Peak This Year

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall might just be the most magical of Virginia’s seasons . The crisp autumn air, ever-changing leaves, and festive events throughout the state are enough to inspire us to get out and enjoy all that the season has to offer. Of course, no two fall seasons in Virginia are exactly alike. If you’re wondering when the Old Dominion will experience its peak foliage, we’ve got the answers for you! Much of it depends on the region where you live, and factors such as rainfall and elevation play a role too. Without further ado, here’s the 2021 fall foliage report for Virginia.

There are few experiences more rewarding than appreciating Virginia's autumnal beauty. A little planning can go a long way if you're looking to embrace all that this time of year has to offer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XSSfB_0btXSGnM00
DenisTangneyJr / E+ / Getty Images

Thanks to the interactive fall foliage map by SmokyMountains.com, you can see when and where Virginia will experience prime fall foliage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28ZuSD_0btXSGnM00
SmokyMountains.com
Looking at the map above, for example, you'll notice the weekend of October 11th seems to be prime time for Virginia's leaf-peeping. The hues of dark red mean that leaves throughout most of the state will be the most vibrant.

Of course, no prediction can be 100% accurate, but the map uses several different factors to put together an algorithm that has proven quite handy in past years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WE5TW_0btXSGnM00
Glenn Traver / 500px / Getty Images

Wondering how the algorithm is put together? Factors such as average daylight exposure, elevation, NOAA precipitation forecasts, and historical precipitation are all at play.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21MaTH_0btXSGnM00
Daniel Rogers / 500px / Getty Images

While no two fall seasons are the same, there are some trends that are fairly consistent across the boards. Counties with higher elevations will experience peak fall foliage before lower elevations. So if you're looking for a trip on the Blue Ridge Parkway or Skyline Drive accompanied by fall colors, you can start seeing them as early as the week of September 27th.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23AqYa_0btXSGnM00
Jim McKinley / Getty Images

Alternatively, southeastern areas such as Virginia Beach will continue seeing fall colors through October 25th.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FY8pp_0btXSGnM00
Greg Meland / Getty Images

What’s your favorite part about fall in Virginia? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below! For more information, including a handy interactive fall foliage map, you can visit the official Smoky Mountains Fall Foliage website .

The post When And Where To Expect Virginia’s Fall Foliage To Peak This Year appeared first on Only In Your State .

