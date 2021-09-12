When And Where To Expect Virginia’s Fall Foliage To Peak This Year

Fall might just be the most magical of Virginia’s seasons . The crisp autumn air, ever-changing leaves, and festive events throughout the state are enough to inspire us to get out and enjoy all that the season has to offer. Of course, no two fall seasons in Virginia are exactly alike. If you’re wondering when the Old Dominion will experience its peak foliage, we’ve got the answers for you! Much of it depends on the region where you live, and factors such as rainfall and elevation play a role too. Without further ado, here’s the 2021 fall foliage report for Virginia.

There are few experiences more rewarding than appreciating Virginia's autumnal beauty. A little planning can go a long way if you're looking to embrace all that this time of year has to offer.

Thanks to the interactive fall foliage map by SmokyMountains.com, you can see when and where Virginia will experience prime fall foliage.

Of course, no prediction can be 100% accurate, but the map uses several different factors to put together an algorithm that has proven quite handy in past years.

Wondering how the algorithm is put together? Factors such as average daylight exposure, elevation, NOAA precipitation forecasts, and historical precipitation are all at play.

While no two fall seasons are the same, there are some trends that are fairly consistent across the boards. Counties with higher elevations will experience peak fall foliage before lower elevations. So if you're looking for a trip on the Blue Ridge Parkway or Skyline Drive accompanied by fall colors, you can start seeing them as early as the week of September 27th.

Alternatively, southeastern areas such as Virginia Beach will continue seeing fall colors through October 25th.

Looking at the map above, for example, you'll notice the weekend of October 11th seems to be prime time for Virginia's leaf-peeping. The hues of dark red mean that leaves throughout most of the state will be the most vibrant.

What’s your favorite part about fall in Virginia? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below! For more information, including a handy interactive fall foliage map, you can visit the official Smoky Mountains Fall Foliage website .

