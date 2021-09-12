Cats hang on to beat Mizzou, 35-28

Kentucky, Missouri Tigers football, Columbia, Central Michigan Chippewas football, Missouri, Mark Stoops, United Kingdom, Steven Wilks. This game is personal. Kentucky will take on Missouri on Saturday night in a super-charged grudge match with conference implications on the line. The Tigers flipped the script a year ago and beat up on the Cats in Columbia. Mizzou was the more physical team and dominated the lines of scrimmage on its way to a 20-10 home victory. To say that this matchup is important would be a considerable understatement. Saturday’s winner will likely be ranked and have an early advantage in the ascent up SEC East standings. Here are some goals Kentucky must accomplish in order leave Saturday night’s game victorious.
Comments / 0