Cats hang on to beat Mizzou, 35-28

By Austin Miller
WTVQ
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics)– Chris Rodriguez Jr. rushed 27 times for 207 yards and three touchdowns as Kentucky won its Southeastern Conference opener over Missouri 35-28 on Saturday night at Kroger Field. For Rodriguez, both the number of carries and the yards rushing were career highs. The junior from McDonough,...

Governor encourages Kentuckians to apply for remaining $152 million

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Gov. Andy Beshear said the state has paid more than $65 million in rent and utility relief to Kentuckians during the pandemic, including more than $51 million since March, to help keep them in their homes and keep their electricity and water on. The Governor encouraged...
No. 5 Louisville hangs on against No. 8 Kentucky in five sets

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (UK Athletics) – Senior outside hitter Alli Stumler had 20 kills as one of three Kentucky players to hit in double figures Wednesday, but the No. 5 Louisville Cardinals defended home court with a 3-2 (17-25, 25-20, 25-22, 20-25, 15-9) win over No. 8 Kentucky at the R&L Federal Credit Union Arena in Louisville.
What Kentucky Must Do to Beat Mizzou

Kentucky, Missouri Tigers football, Columbia, Central Michigan Chippewas football, Missouri, Mark Stoops, United Kingdom, Steven Wilks. This game is personal. Kentucky will take on Missouri on Saturday night in a super-charged grudge match with conference implications on the line. The Tigers flipped the script a year ago and beat up on the Cats in Columbia. Mizzou was the more physical team and dominated the lines of scrimmage on its way to a 20-10 home victory. To say that this matchup is important would be a considerable understatement. Saturday’s winner will likely be ranked and have an early advantage in the ascent up SEC East standings. Here are some goals Kentucky must accomplish in order leave Saturday night’s game victorious.
Arkansas vs Georgia Southern Prediction, Game Preview

Arkansas vs Georgia Southern prediction and game preview. – Sign up and stream college football all season long on ESPN+. Arkansas (2-0) vs Georgia Southern (1-1) Game Preview. Why Georgia Southern Will Win. The Hogs are coming off the massive win over Texas and have Texas A&M coming up next....
Matter's SEC picks: Can underdog Mizzou chase down Cats?

COLUMBIA, Mo. — It was a solid first week of football for the Southeastern Conference, unless your name is Ed Orgeron or you bought cheap stock in the new Vanderbilt regime. Otherwise, the rest of the league got through Week 1 unscathed, though some needed closer calls than others. We’re looking at you, Starkville.
Five Takeaways from Missouri’s frustrating 35-28 loss at Kentucky

Losing stinks. It’s no fun. It’s especially difficult to take when your favorite team mounts a comeback to make a game closer than it otherwise should be. Sometimes I believe in my heart a close loss is worse than a blowout. That’s nonsense, of course. There are things to learn...
DUCKS WIN! Oregon upsets Buckeyes on the road, 35-28

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The No. 12 Oregon Ducks (2-0) defeated No. 3 Ohio State (1-1) at Ohio Stadium on Saturday in Columbus. The Ducks won the game 35-28. The Buckeyes were two-touchdown favorites to open the week, the AP reported. The Ducks are coming off a close 31-24 victory last weekend against Fresno State.
