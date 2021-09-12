CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas falls to Arkansas: Steve Sarkisian on concerns over playing road games in 'hostile environment at night'

By Dean Straka
247Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Steve Sarkisian era of Texas Football began on a high note back when the Longhorns opened with a ranked home win vs. Louisiana on Sept. 4, but any momentum from the team's 38-point performance in that game came crashing down on Saturday when Texas suffered a 40-21 loss to Arkansas in front of a sellout crowd in Fayetteville. Texas never held the lead at any point in the matchup, trailing 16-0 en route to the 19-point defeat under the lights at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

247sports.com

