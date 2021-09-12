CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Bill Whitaker: New election laws demand resolve, smarts

By Bill Whitaker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou can view the Texas Legislature’s “election integrity” bill signed into law last week two ways. Through one set of lenses, it’s a clear manifestation of the “Big Lie” alleging a stolen presidential election that fueled the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, arguably incited by the president of the United States. It’s also a law that, while hardly the fruit of a people championing democracy and election access, only makes voting more cumbersome, not impossible.

