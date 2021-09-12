CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Planning your funeral doesn’t have to be scary

By Darcel Rockett Chicago Tribune
yoursun.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pandemic has forced many to rethink and readjust their present with their future. Some have left jobs that provided steady paychecks and a predictable complacency for unknown, yet meaningful passion projects. Others are are taking more control of their destinies as they see fit. Unwilling to settle in life anymore. So why would you settle in death?

www.yoursun.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Chicago

A Day After Wife’s Funeral, In-Laws Told Great Grandfather He’d Have To Move Out Of His Westchester Home

CHICAGO (CBS) — A west suburban great-grandfather fears eviction is on the horizon. He’s already been told to leave his house, not by an unhappy landlord but by his in-laws. Morning Insider Lauren Victory explains the unusual circumstances. “This is what keeps me going,” said Pete Weinrauch, sitting on his favorite stoop scrolling through pictures of his favorite person. “Here’s another really good photo of her,” said Weinrauch showing us a shot of him and his wife of 42 years, Rozanne. “She was a wonderful person.” Soon after he laid Rozanne to rest this summer, a sticky situation unearthed with her family. “The day after...
WESTCHESTER, IL
fox29.com

Missing woman's haunting songs on Spotify account may provide answers

A series of haunting songs appeared on missing New York woman Gabby Petito’s Spotify on Sept. 1, a day after her mother last received text messages from her phone. Many of the songs, collected on an account she appeared to share with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, focus on love and heartache.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Good News Daily

Kind Man Buys Woman’s Groceries After Hearing her Tell Daughter They Couldn’t Afford to Eat That Night

Yet another reminder that there are still good people in the world. When Bear Taliferro Jr. was shopping at Walmart, he was grateful to have overheard a mother in need. “Last night, I left from pulling two 14 hour shifts,” Bear wrote in a post on Facebook. “Stopped by the grocery store to grab food for dinner and as I was checking out a woman started crying in the next checkout line.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Funerals#Organ Transplants#Obituary#Space And Time#Textbooks#Facebook
baldwin-bulletin.com

A tragedy doesn’t have to bring our country together

Shane Nigbor has been a High School social studies teacher in the Baldwin-Woodville School District for the last 10 years. Those who have sat in his freshmen class over the years are taught about Sept. 11, 2001. “I would say that it has definitely changed in various ways,” Nigbor said,...
BALDWIN, WI
Andrei Tapalaga

The Queen Who Died Because No One Was Allowed To Touch Her

The way that some royalties have died in the past is quite questionable and mysterious, however when it comes to deaths that could have been easily averted the cake goes to Queen Sunandha Kumariratana from the 19th century. The queen as well as her daughter and son were as some historians mention “destined” too early death due to a law implied towards the royalties from Thailand.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Niagara Gazette

ADAMCZYK: A kinder, gentler desperation

It takes a generation or two, the technical term being “perspective,” for history to begin analyzing and then commenting on events. We’ll still be in our masks by then, I suspect, but the tally regarding the current pandemic will include the typical ludicrous anecdotes about how the world coped with it. Those safely vaccinated held hostage by those who weren’t, the deathbed pleadings of anti-vaxxers or never-got-around-to-its, the exasperation of increasingly fed-up U.S. residents who followed the recommendations but found hospital emergency rooms overflowing when they needed them for non-COVID threats.
PUBLIC HEALTH
yoursun.com

LETTER: Let's return to days of loving thy neighbor

Reflecting on the 20th anniversary of that dreadful, life-changing day of 9/11, I remember how we were all so shaken, and if there was one good outcome from that day, it was the renewed practice of “love-thy-neighbor.” We were kind to each other and made sure our loved ones and friends were safe.
SOCIETY
midfloridanewspapers.com

Take a “Chill Pill”

I can remember when I would get stressed out and upset as a child. My mother would say; “take a chill pill.” In other words, “just chill out.”. That’s kind of good words for the society we live in today. People are obsessed with social media, and media outlets, to the point where anxiety levels are at all time highs. In a moment we know what’s going on any place in the world. This has created abnormal stress not seen at any other time in history. God tells us in His Word to take a “chill pill”. He doesn’t use those exact words, but what He does say in the book of Philippians chapter four is: “6 Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. 7 And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy