Planning your funeral doesn’t have to be scary

I can remember when I would get stressed out and upset as a child. My mother would say; “take a chill pill.” In other words, “just chill out.”. That’s kind of good words for the society we live in today. People are obsessed with social media, and media outlets, to the point where anxiety levels are at all time highs. In a moment we know what’s going on any place in the world. This has created abnormal stress not seen at any other time in history. God tells us in His Word to take a “chill pill”. He doesn’t use those exact words, but what He does say in the book of Philippians chapter four is: “6 Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. 7 And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”

HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO