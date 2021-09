The 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb has been moved from Saturday morning to Saturday evening. The event will now begin with onsite registration at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, on the bleachers in the Mike Boothe Memorial Arena at the Tri-County Fairgrounds. A ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. with the climb to follow. Each participant will be given the name of a fallen FDNY firefighter to carry with them as they ascend and descend the equivalent of 110 flights of stairs. Water will be provided.

