Rutgers makes more progress in win over Syracuse despite miscues

While it was nowhere near a perfect performance on Saturday in the Carrier Dome, Rutgers defeated Syracuse 17-7 to start the season with a 2-0 record for the first time since 2014. Since last season when head coach Greg Schiano returned to lead the program once again, the Scarlet Knights are 4-1 on the road. Both of those facts are head turning with the perspective of how far this program had fallen. Just two games into Schiano’s second season of his second tenure and RU is in a far different situation as a program.