CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Rutgers makes more progress in win over Syracuse despite miscues

By Aaron Breitman
onthebanks.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile it was nowhere near a perfect performance on Saturday in the Carrier Dome, Rutgers defeated Syracuse 17-7 to start the season with a 2-0 record for the first time since 2014. Since last season when head coach Greg Schiano returned to lead the program once again, the Scarlet Knights are 4-1 on the road. Both of those facts are head turning with the perspective of how far this program had fallen. Just two games into Schiano’s second season of his second tenure and RU is in a far different situation as a program.

www.onthebanks.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Rutgers’ Gavin Wimsatt has arrived. Could he practice for Syracuse week?

Gavin Wimsatt is officially a member of the Rutgers football program. Two days after he played in a Kentucky high school football game, the highly touted quarterback recruit arrived on campus and reported to the football program on Sunday night, Scarlet Knights coach Greg Schiano said Monday during his weekly press conference at the Hale Center in Piscataway.
COLLEGE SPORTS
onthebanks.com

Despite blowout win over Temple, Rutgers has work to do on offense

If you missed Rutgers’ triumph over Temple on Saturday, you would be forgiven for looking at the scoreboard and thinking the Scarlet Knights came into 2021 guns-a-blazing on offense. After all, the 61 points were the most the team has scored since a 65-0 victory over FCS member Morgan State in 2017. The last time Rutgers approached 60 on the scoreboard against an FBS opponent was when they put up 55 against Indiana in 2015. It wasn’t all rainbows and sunshine on offense, however.
COLLEGE SPORTS
baltimorenews.net

Rutgers, aiming for program turnaround, faces Syracuse

Since its most recent 2-0 start, Rutgers has experienced a significant amount of losing and has turned to a familiar face in hopes of a program turnaround. The Scarlet Knights (1-0) began the second season of coach Greg Schiano's return with a blowout win. On Saturday, they will seek their first 2-0 start since 2014 when they visit Syracuse.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse football vs. Rutgers preview: Q&A with On the Banks

Hey, the Syracuse Orange football team won last week! But the buzz only lasts for so long before we need to turn the page to the next game. And that next game’s pretty important, as we’re up against frequent recruiting foe (and former conference opponent) the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Since...
SYRACUSE, NY
NJ.com

Rutgers reveals Gavin Wimsatt plan for Syracuse game; Will Orange make return trip to Piscataway?

Gavin Wimsatt will be on the plane. The recently-enrolled freshman quarterback will accompany Rutgers to Saturday’s game at Syracuse but will not play, coach Greg Schiano said. Wimsatt, a heralded four-star recruit from Owensboro, Kentucky, arrived on campus Sunday and first practiced with the Scarlet Knights on Tuesday, just four days after his final high school game.
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse football vs. Rutgers: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more

Teams: Syracuse Orange (1-0, 0-0) vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (1-0, 0-0) Location: Carrier Dome, Syracuse, N.Y. Line: The line opened at Rutgers -2, and ‘Cuse is currently a 2.5-point underdog at FanDuel Sportsbook. TV/Streaming: ACC Network, WatchESPN. Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3, Sirius XM - Home 133 (Streaming 193),...
SYRACUSE, NY
onthebanks.com

OTB round table staff predictions: Rutgers at Syracuse

Rutgers visits Syracuse on Saturday in a crucial non-conference matchup for both programs. After 1-0 starts and strong week one performances, the former Big East foes could be in for a tight battle. Our contributors got together to make their picks for Saturday’s game. Dave White: Look for an inspired...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rutgers#American Football#The Scarlet Knights#Ru#Fbs#Syracuse#W
Asbury Park Press

'It was a grimy game:' How Rutgers football got past Syracuse for 2nd win of season

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – It wasn’t easy, and it wasn’t always the best brand of football, but all that mattered for Rutgers was that it did enough to get a win. Playing in their first true road environment for the first time in two years, the Scarlet Knights capitalized on some Syracuse miscues and made the plays they needed to make to escape the Carrier Dome with a 17-7 victory over the Orange on Saturday.
SYRACUSE, NY
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names Alabama’s “Biggest Challenger”

The reigning national-champion Alabama Crimson Tide continued its dominance into the 2021 season — routing No. 14 Miami 44-13 in their season opener. While it may look like there’s no team equipped to compete with the unstoppable force that is the Bama football program, ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum believes one team has a shot.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
College
Syracuse University
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Clay Helton: USC football buyout cost sizable after firing

USC's decision to fire head football coach Clay Helton is a costly one for the Trojans. The university will owe Helton more than $10 million in buyout funds with two seasons left on his remaining contract, Yahoo Sports college football insider Pete Thamel reports. USC's weekend loss to Stanford at...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To USC Firing Clay Helton

Not surprisingly, ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit weighed in on USC’s decision to fire head coach Clay Helton earlier today. Helton took over the reins of the Trojans during the 2015 season and after some initial success, his tenure petered out over the last few years. Last weekend’s 42-28 loss to Stanford was the final nail in the coffin.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

USC Football: Top 3 candidates to replace the fired Clay Helton

It never seemed like it would actually happen, but the USC football program has finally let go of head coach Clay Helton. It has been speculated about almost since the day that Helton was hired because it did not seem like USC went out and got the best coach that they could and settled yet again for another assistant.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Report: ‘Top Choice’ Emerges For USC Coaching Job

According to a report, USC has a “top choice” in mind to replace Clay Helton as head coach. He’s a man already familiar with Pac-12 territory. Per Scott Wolf of Inside USC, the Trojans’ No. 1 candidate is none other than Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal. Cristobal just scored the...
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy