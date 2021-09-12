CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunday Morning Digital (in NYC)

thecomedybureau.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article@sundaymorningdigital presents ‘SMD’ a live comedy show featuring some of comedy’s best and up and coming performers. After party to follow. Featuring: Please Don’t Destroy, Luke Mones, Missy McIntosh, Moss Perricone, Blair Dawson, Davidson Boswell. Starts 6:30PM ET. Proof of vaccination required by NYC.

thecomedybureau.com

Filth (in NYC)

Filth (in NYC)

Casey James Salengo and Courtney Maginnis host this ~*dirty*~ standup showcase with some of the hottest comics in the CITY!. Alison Leiby (Comedy Central) Kenice Mobley (Tonight Show) Mike Rowland (Comedy Central) Ethan Simmons-Patterson (Comedy Cellar) Starts 8PM ET. ***PROOF OF VACCINATION IS REQUIRED TO ENTER VENUE***
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thecomedybureau.com

the comedy shop (in NYC)

All groups will be socially distanced from other groups. Audience REQUIRED to wear mask when not eating or drinking. Tables and chairs will be disinfected between shows.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thecomedybureau.com

Haunted House Comedy Show (in NYC)

Haunted house Comedy is entering it’s 2nd year. Go to a real haunted house and see a comedy show in the backyard for free featuring NYC’s best comics! Plus when you go to the bathroom you’ll get spooked out by the attractions inside!. This week we have:. Claire Alexander (tiny...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thecomedybureau.com

Dan Joe DVD Show (in NYC)

Dan Licata (6’7″, SNL) and Joe Pera (6’8″, Adult Swim) reboot their long-running weekly standup show (7 years) for a special 3-month run this summer. A great comedy show to bring a friend, date, or family person to without having to worry about it being bad. Featuring:. 9/7. Chris Gethard.
thecomedybureau.com

off the record (in NYC)

Nook is an intimate bar and coffee shop and we’re bringing some great comedians in. A good happy hour and a nice addition to your Thursday. Devon Walker (Comedy central) Ashton Womack (The Daily Show) Gavin Matts (Comedy Central) Sam Evans (Just For Laughs) Hosted by. Ben Siy-Hian, Chloe Mccgovern,...
thecomedybureau.com

BKLYN Comedy Club Presents: FUNNY PEOPLE (in NYC)

Featuring the Best Comics in NYC in Williamsburg BKLYN. A Premiere Comedy club with an excellent Booze & Cocktail menu for you to enjoy. Host Cameron Leedy (American Ninja Warrior) (@cameron.leedy) Maddy Smith (Wild ‘N Out) (@somaddysmith) Napoleon Emill (Flatbush Misdemeanors) (@napoleonemill) Sean Patton (Comedy Central) (@mrseanpatton) Edward Farrell (Old...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thecomedybureau.com

Too Soon: Comedy After 9/11 (in LA)

Special 9/11 screening of Too Soon: Comedy After 9/11 from Nick Scown and Julie Seabaugh at Dances with Films. DWF:LA will adhere to all local and state laws as it pertains to indoor theatrical screenings, however this will not eliminate all risk, especially with regard to the unvaccinated and/or immunocompromised persons.
thecomedybureau.com

Joyelle Nicole Johnson (in NYC)

Joyelle Nicole Johnson is turning 40 and she decided to have a very toned down and quiet celebration (at least that’s what she told her Airbnb host), and tape her very first comedy special!. Starts 6:30PM ET & 9:30PM ET (arrive for COVID-19 testing at 4:15PM ET & 7:15PM ET...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thecomedybureau.com

Would You Rather? with Andre & Maggie (in NYC)

Would You Rather is a show that invites the funniest people from all walks of comedy to answer the pressing questions facing society. The show has been going strong for more than four years with past guests appearing on MTV, Comedy Central, Netflix, Hulu, HBO and comedy festivals around the country. Forced online by the pandemic, it is making its return to Friends and Lovers with an exciting line up including:
thecomedybureau.com

Teresa Lo’s Noho Comedy Showcase (in LA)

Teresa Lo’s Noho Comedy Showcase is one of the best free comedy events in Los Angeles, curated by pop culture journalist Teresa Lo. Danny Zuker (Executive Producer of ABC’s Modern Family) Willie Macc (BET’s College Hill, HGTV’s Macc Boyz Properties) Sophia Zolan (RuPaul’s DragCon, Attack of the Show) Sean Porter...
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecomedybureau.com

Trolling Presents: Gate 9/11 (in NYC)

What happens when a couple of stoners are tasked with saving the free world? In this cross dimensional, time bending, mind expanding adventure Brooke Eliot and Chase Montavon begin a journey like no other. Starring:. Danielle Clarke Fisher. Matt Albani. Eric Yates. Ena Da. Jill Sermonte. Edy Modica. and Many...
thecomedybureau.com

Pick of the Day: Jen Kirkman: OK, Gen-X Album Taping (in NYC) 12/1-12/4

Probably like the rest of you reading this, Jen Kirkman is one of the people we dearly miss seeing on stage since lockdown happened. Kirkman has consistently delivered some of our favorite hours between specials and albums over the years making for some of the most sharply observed material we’ve seen in comedy. Actually, we firmly believe Jen’s first Netflix special helped kick off Netflix’s ascent in comedy specials.
thecomedybureau.com

Late Night Writers Room (Late Night Packet Zoom Mic)

Writing to offer a causal, laid back, … red wine drinking virtual inspired by our Writer’s group. This is non-performance writer’s room… you can read jokes or perform absent delivery as if pitching to a newsroom. We do group feedback and riffing. Please prepare material for a late night format...
thecomedybureau.com

Tinder Live! with Lane Moore (in LA)

Tinder Live has been named one of the best comedy shows in NYC for good reason. Produced and hosted by NYC based comedian, Lane Moore (The Onion, Brooklyn Magazine’s “50 Funniest People In Brooklyn,” former Cosmopolitan Magazine sex & relationships editor, and author of #1 bestseller, How To Be Alone: If You Want To And Even If You Don?t, praised as one of the best books of the year by The New York Times, New York Magazine, NPR, Fast Company, Marie Claire, and many others), Tinder Live is a totally improvised, anything-can-happen interactive comedy showstopper with helpful and oftentimes ridiculous Tinder tips, tricks, real-time swiping, and messaging (and sometimes even real-time phone calls with Tinder matches)! You?ll relate to Moore?s live-swiping and laugh at her reactions and find inspiration in her ridiculous, random emoji-filled messages (and sometimes even phone calls!) to would-be suitors. It?s also a great show to attend with a date.
thecomedybureau.com

YES BABY! Vintage COMEDY SHOW (in LA)

YES BABY! Vintage COMEDY SHOW is a not to be missed event held at a vintage store in burgeoning North Hollywood! FULL LINE-UPS LISTED BELOW!. 8:45PM PT YES BABY! Vintage Comedy Show- Headliners + Killers Only!. Headliners. Sara Weinshenk (Comedy Central) @princessshenk. Kimberly Clark (Tiffany Haddish’s “They Ready”) @kimberlyclarkcomedy. Justin...
thecomedybureau.com

Faded Comedy’s Virtual Happy Hour (Twitch Live-stream)

Each week, we'll welcome one of our favorite bartenders to teach us how to make some of their signature drinks while we're locked inside! We'll also post each bartenders venmo if you'd like to give them a digital tip during this trying time. Hope you'll join us at 7PM PT/10PM ET.
