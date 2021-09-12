Sunday Morning Digital (in NYC)

Tinder Live has been named one of the best comedy shows in NYC for good reason. Produced and hosted by NYC based comedian, Lane Moore (The Onion, Brooklyn Magazine’s “50 Funniest People In Brooklyn,” former Cosmopolitan Magazine sex & relationships editor, and author of #1 bestseller, How To Be Alone: If You Want To And Even If You Don?t, praised as one of the best books of the year by The New York Times, New York Magazine, NPR, Fast Company, Marie Claire, and many others), Tinder Live is a totally improvised, anything-can-happen interactive comedy showstopper with helpful and oftentimes ridiculous Tinder tips, tricks, real-time swiping, and messaging (and sometimes even real-time phone calls with Tinder matches)! You?ll relate to Moore?s live-swiping and laugh at her reactions and find inspiration in her ridiculous, random emoji-filled messages (and sometimes even phone calls!) to would-be suitors. It?s also a great show to attend with a date.

