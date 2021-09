CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake Fire Department will be hosting a program Saturday evening on the 20th anniversary of the September 11th attacks. Assistant fire chief Mike Keefe says there will be events during the afternoon and evening around the fire station. “We made the program to start at 6:00, but we’re going to be around the station all day. Starting at 2 o’clock we have departments coming in. The program will be right at 6 o’clock. The high school band and choir will participate. We’ve got the VFW going to participate with a flag-raising ceremony. Hopefully we’ll have a flyover. We’ve got some special people who are going to be carrying out some of our helmets. After that we’re going to have our procession around the lake.”

CLEAR LAKE, IA ・ 8 DAYS AGO