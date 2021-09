PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. — Containment increased on the Dixie Fire on Wednesday from 75% to 86%, according to US Forest Service officials with the Lassen National Forest. Because of this, the Plumas County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) announced the remaining evacuation warnings for Plumas County have been lifted and residents may return to their homes.

PLUMAS COUNTY, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO