Jean Hassell 1929-2021
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Jean Treverton Hays Hassell, 92, died Thursday, June 10, 2021. Born in Rochester, Pa., to Dorothy and Edson Hays, March 16, 1929, Jean was a 1947 graduate of Beaver High School and a 1951 graduate of Syracuse University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in food and nutrition. On Sept. 8, 1951, she married her high school sweetheart and best friend, Gordon Hassell. After working as a clinical and teaching dietician for many years, Jean returned to school and received a master’s degree in food and nutrition from Kent State University in 1974 and became a registered dietician (RD) and member of the American Dietetics Association (ADA).www.vindy.com
