WINSTON-SALEM — Authorities say one person was hospitalized after a shooting early Friday. Officers responded to the Whiskey Dawgs Bar and Grill at 915 Brookstown Ave. just before 1 a.m. Friday and found a 67-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a news release from the Winston-Salem Police Department. The woman was taken to a local hospital and was listed in stable condition, police said in the release.

