Warmer temperatures return again

By Adam Burniston
foxlexington.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile our dry stretch continues in the forecast over the next few days, warmer temperatures are surging in once again, sending us into more of a Summer feel. Happy Saturday/Caturday, everyone! We are looking at beautiful conditions through this evening and into tonight across the Commonwealth. Temperatures will fall through the 70s and into the 60s by later tonight. Clear skies will also be lasting throughout this evening and tonight, meaning we have excellent conditions for tonight’s football game.

wbtw.com

Scattered showers Friday

Warm, humid weather with scattered thunderstorms will continue into the weekend. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a stray shower possible. Moisture from Tropical Depression Nicholas will remain across the area tomorrow with more scattered showers and thunderstorms. High pressure to our north will strengthen over the weekend, and this will dry us out a bit. There will still be a chance for a thunderstorm on Saturday, then Sunday will be mainly dry. It will stay warm and humid through the weekend and into next week. High pressure will keep us mainly dry Monday and Tuesday. A cold front will move through on Wednesday with a chance for thunderstorms. Cooler, drier weather will move in for the end of next week.
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Summertime heat continues into the weekend

Abundant sunshine will lead to another mild afternoon across Kansas with temperatures back above what is considered average for this time of year which is the low to mid 80s. Expect daytime highs to sit into the lower 90s. It will also be windy at times with winds gusting 30 to 40 MPH.
foxlexington.com

Scattered storms ahead

Our late summer setup continues to hang on for a while as we track a few more scattered showers and storms. This pattern looks to continue until a big upper level system tries to change it up into the middle of next week. Torrential rains on Wednesday caused all kinds...
hoiabc.com

Warmer for the weekend

Our streak of mild conditions comes to an end Friday as summerlike conditions return to the Heart of Illinois. It'll be a mild start to Friday, with temperatures running in the upper 50's to lower 60's for most this morning. Sunny skies will dominate the morning sky before clouds build in the afternoon. It will be hotter and more humid by the afternoon, with daily highs in the mid to upper 80's.
13 WHAM

Warmer weather on the way

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - It will start to feel a little more like summer Friday. Skies will be partly sunny . Also, the humidity will be on the increase. By the afternoon, the slight risk will exist for a shower. However, most areas will remain dry. Highs will be in the lower 80s.
wbtw.com

Rain chances hold, but remain low through the weekend!

Happy Friday everyone! Highs today will again only rise to the mid 80s across our viewing area, but with a good deal of humidity that isn’t backing off just yet. Hazy pops of sunshine will break through at times today, and rain chances are still present as well. Spotty showers and storms remain possible, just not at all on the side of likely.
Q2 News

Much needed rain coming Sunday

High pressure will keep us dry today and southwest flow will warm us back up. Saturday will see near record highs pushing into the mid 80s to low 90s ahead of a strong cold front that will really cool things off Sunday into the first part of next week. Highs look to hover in the 60s and 70s with lows in the 40s and 50s next week. A Red Flag Warning will be in effect Saturday due to strong winds and very dry conditions. Expecting southwest winds between 15-30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Stronger gusts are likely in the mountains and western foothills. Humidity could drop down to the lower teens.
cw39.com

90° + Temperatures return for now

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Good Friday morning to you. Unlike the last few days it’s going to be feeling pretty hot out there with temperatures likely reaching the 90 degree mark for the first time in a little while. That kind of heat this time of year is making a return. Now locally, pretty quiet weather this morning.
Washington Post

D.C.-area forecast: Muggy today with a couple showers and storms possible

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. 4/10: It’s a mostly cloudy and very humid day. Periodic showers and storms may not be as heavy and widespread as Thursday, but still a potential nuisance. Express forecast. Today: Showers and storms possible. Highs:...
foxlexington.com

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Final weekend of summer is here

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56/WKYT) – The final weekend of summer will feature temperatures at and above normal. Throw in a few scattered showers & thunderstorms and you have a typical Kentucky Summer day. Most of you won’t see any rain, but we will all see those daytime highs reach the mid and upper 80s. Numbers like that will not arrive until Sunday. Most chances are extremely scattered.
