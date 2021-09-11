Warmer temperatures return again
While our dry stretch continues in the forecast over the next few days, warmer temperatures are surging in once again, sending us into more of a Summer feel. Happy Saturday/Caturday, everyone! We are looking at beautiful conditions through this evening and into tonight across the Commonwealth. Temperatures will fall through the 70s and into the 60s by later tonight. Clear skies will also be lasting throughout this evening and tonight, meaning we have excellent conditions for tonight’s football game.foxlexington.com
Comments / 0