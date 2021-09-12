Large police presence called to Dayton theme park after assault

DAYTON — A large police presence was called to the Dayton Scream Park late Saturday night.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch tells us crews were originally called out to the park on Valley Pike on reports of an assault around 9:05 p.m. Saturday.

According to dispatch, crews requested backup due to a “large unruly crowd.” Records said at least 30 police units were on the scene around 12:30 a.m.

No major injuries have been reported at this time.

Further details have not been made available.

We will update this story once we learn more.

