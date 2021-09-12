CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Large police presence called to Dayton theme park after assault

By WHIO Staff
 4 days ago
DAYTON — A large police presence was called to the Dayton Scream Park late Saturday night.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch tells us crews were originally called out to the park on Valley Pike on reports of an assault around 9:05 p.m. Saturday.

According to dispatch, crews requested backup due to a “large unruly crowd.” Records said at least 30 police units were on the scene around 12:30 a.m.

No major injuries have been reported at this time.

Further details have not been made available.

We will update this story once we learn more.

Comments / 11

Terri Schneider
4d ago

They are the only people to ever cause trouble! They did it three months ago at King's Island, around the same time frame 9:00pm

Reply(1)
6
Miss T.
4d ago

It's a shame that no one can get out to enjoy themselves anymore without a fight or shooting happening . 🥺

Reply(1)
6
Sean Channels
4d ago

Everytime something happens like this the first thing people say that black people are involved. How do you know that for sure especially when white people is just as bad and more prone to be given a pass for their misbehavior so don't just make claims like you have it all figured out.

Reply(2)
2
 

