POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. - The Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men's cross country team opened its 2021 season at the Ron Stonitsch Invitational at Vassar College and the Engineers boasted the top two finishers in Matt Lecky and John Reed. As a team, RPI finished second among the seven schools with 35 points. The host Brewers were victorious with 30 points, while SUNY Delhi was third with 92.