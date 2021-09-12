CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orioles' Austin Hays: Homers twice in Game 1

 4 days ago

Hays went 2-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI in an 11-10 loss to Toronto in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader. With Cedric Mullins sitting out the first game of the twin bill, Hays hit leadoff. The 26-year-old went yard in the second and fourth innings, giving him 18 homers on the year. Hays went 0-for-3 in the nightcap, which put his slash line at .253/.298/.453 with 59 RBI, 64 runs scored and three stolen bases through 446 plate appearances overall. He's blasted four homers in his last seven contests.

Orioles' Jorge Mateo: Hits fourth homer

Mateo went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Friday's 4-3 extra-innings loss to the Yankees. The infielder tied the game at 2-2 with his seventh-inning blast, which was his second homer as an Oriole. Mateo is up to four long balls, 12 RBI, 18 runs scored and nine stolen bases while slashing .262/.307/.411 across 180 plate appearances this year. He's found a regular role as Baltimore's starting shortstop lately, pushing Ramon Urias to third base and Kelvin Gutierrez to the bench against southpaws.
Orioles belt three homers in win over Royals

Austin Hays extended his hitting streak to 14 games with a two-run homer and the Baltimore Orioles defeated the visiting Kansas City Royals 7-3 on Tuesday night. Cedric Mullins hit his 27th home run of the season and DJ Stewart also went deep for the Orioles, who earned their third victory in four games. Anthony Santander had two hits and scored twice.
Austin Wynns starting for Orioles Monday

Baltimore Orioles catcher Austin Wynns is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Wynns is getting the nod behind the plate while batting ninth in the order against Royals starter Kris Bubic. Our models project Wynns for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Clubs 26th homer

Mullins went 2-for-4 with a double and a solo home run in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Royals. His blast off Kris Bubic in the fifth inning gave the O's a 2-1 lead, but it was the last offense the team could muster on the afternoon. Mullins has gone yard in back-to-back games and five times in the last 12, giving him 26 long balls on the year to go with a .307 batting average, 26 steals, 53 RBI and 78 runs.
Orioles' DJ Stewart: Socks 12th homer

Stewart went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Royals. His first-inning blast off Jackson Kowar capped a four-run frame that put the O's in the lead for good. Stewart has only started two of the last eight games, and his .209/.330/.390 slash line through 92 contests on the season with 12 homers and 33 RBI doesn't make a compelling case for a bigger role.
O's announcer honors Michael K. Williams with Austin Hays homer

Omar Little's fierceness could only be matched by the late Michael K. Williams, but Orioles slugger Austin Hays' two-run home run against the Royals on Tuesday night comes pretty close. On Tuesday, Orioles play-by-play announcer Kevin Brown honored Williams after the 54-year-old had died earlier in the week. Brown appropriately...
Austin Hays absent from Orioles' Thursday lineup

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Austin Hays is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Carlos Hernandez and the Kansas City Royals. D.J. Stewart is starting in left field over Hays and hitting fifth. Anthony Santander is moving up two spots to hit third. numberFire’s models project Stewart...
Orioles' Austin Wynns: Notches rare steal

Wynns went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Friday's 6-3 win over Toronto. The last time the catcher stole a base was in 2017 with Double-A Bowie, so it's not like he's a significant speed threat. Wynns hasn't been able to do much with the bat at the major-league level this year, posting a .178/.235/.271 slash line with two home runs, 10 RBI and 10 runs scored in 116 plate appearances. He's gotten on base in five straight games, going 3-for-15 with three walks in that span, but he'll remain in a backup role to primary catcher Pedro Severino.
MLB roundup: Blue Jays rally twice, sweep doubleheader from Orioles

BALTIMORE — Bo Bichette and Alejandro Kirk hit a pair of two-run homers in an 11-run seventh inning and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Baltimore Orioles 11-2 on Saturday night to complete a doubleheader sweep. In the opener, George Springer hit a two-out, two-run homer in the seventh to...
Austin Hays is building momentum again heading into the offseason

This was projected to be a breakout season for Austin Hays. And midway through the summer, it was looking like anything but. Hays’s fourth year in the major leagues was not going well. After an 0-for-4 day on June 22, his average sat at .219, and he looked like yet another prospect whose development had stalled - or, even worse, regressed.
Orioles lose to Yankees, 7-2, as Trey Mancini, Pedro Severino depart early

As their divisional opponents take turns pounding the Orioles to dust, the strain of a grueling season is starting to take its tone as well. In a 7-2 loss to the New York Yankees before 10,235 fans at Camden Yards, the Orioles (46-98) also lost their leader in Trey Mancini to an abdominal injury after a hard but awkward swing, and catcher Pedro Severino for unspecified reasons after he came out of the batter’s box slow on a ground ball in the sixth.
Orioles' Pat Valaika: Back in big leagues

Valaika's contract was selected by the Orioles on Tuesday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Valaika gives the Orioles another option in the middle infield after Jorge Mateo was shut down for the year with right lumbar inflammation. He'll head straight into the starting lineup Tuesday against the Yankees, batting eighth and playing shortstop. Valaika could see regular playing time down the stretch, but he'll have to hit a lot better than the .192/.251/.280 line he managed in 72 games earlier this season if he's to have any fantasy value.
Where Cedric Mullins’ 30/30 Chase Lands in Orioles History

How does Cedric Mullins’ 2021 season compare to other great seasons in Baltimore Orioles history?. Although a quick look at the standings wouldn’t give it away, Baltimore Orioles fans are currently witnessing one of the greatest seasons in the history of the franchise. In center field, Cedric Mullins is putting up numbers very few players have ever reached in an Orioles uniform.
Oriole questions to be answered in the final weeks of 2021

After Sunday’s 22-7 loss to the Blue Jays, which gave Toronto 44 runs in 23 innings, Orioles manager Brandon Hyde explained the final weeks of the 2021 season. “It’s mid-September,” he said, “and we’re in evaluation mode … A lot of these guys are appearing in the big leagues and don’t have many appearances … This is just part of it, seeing what we have and letting them get experience in the big leagues and seeing how they react, how they deal with some adversity.”
Orioles' Jahmai Jones: Back to minors

Jones was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports. Jones has been absent from the starting lineup for three straight games, though he did score the game-winning run as a pinch-runner in Thursday's game. His demotion will should allow both Ramon Urias and Kelvin Gutierrez to see more regular playing time moving forward.
Orioles' Trey Mancini: Exits with abdominal issue

Mancini was removed from Tuesday's game against the Yankees with right abdominal soreness, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Mancini was batting cleanup as the designated hitter and walked in his first plate appearance, and he was replaced by a pinch hitter for his next turn through the order. The 29-year-old has recently been battling right oblique soreness, and Tuesday's injury is likely related to that issue. According to Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun, manager Brandon Hyde labeled Mancini's exit as a precaution, so he should be considered day-to-day.
Orioles' Tanner Scott: Forced to IL with knee sprain

Scott was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a left knee sprain. Scott last pitched Saturday, allowing six runs on six hits in just one-third of an inning against Toronto. He'll be eligible to come off the injured list Sept. 22 against Philadelphia, but per Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com, manager Brandon Hyde said the southpaw's season is probably over. If he is indeed done for the year, Scott will conclude the campaign with a 5.17 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 70:37 K:BB across 54 innings.
