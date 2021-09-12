Orioles' Austin Hays: Homers twice in Game 1

Hays went 2-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI in an 11-10 loss to Toronto in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader. With Cedric Mullins sitting out the first game of the twin bill, Hays hit leadoff. The 26-year-old went yard in the second and fourth innings, giving him 18 homers on the year. Hays went 0-for-3 in the nightcap, which put his slash line at .253/.298/.453 with 59 RBI, 64 runs scored and three stolen bases through 446 plate appearances overall. He's blasted four homers in his last seven contests.