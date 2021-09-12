CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Plays well in doubleheader

Santander went 4-for-7 with a home run, a double, two RBI and three runs scored across both games of Saturday's doubleheader versus Toronto. The 26-year-old was more productive in the matinee, hitting a two-run home run and scoring two additional runs. He's gone 8-for-22 (.364) while hitting safely in five of his last six games. Santander's productive Saturday lifted his slash line to .248/.291/.441 with 16 homers, 46 RBI, 48 runs scored and a stolen base through 396 plate appearances. He's seen regular time in right field lately, leaving DJ Stewart and Ryan McKenna to battle for spare at-bats as reserve outfielders.

