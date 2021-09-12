Orioles' Anthony Santander: Plays well in doubleheader

Santander is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Yankees, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. The switch-hitting Santander has mostly struggled from the right side of the plate this season, slashing .261/.299/.395 with a 32.3 percent strikeout rate against left-handed pitching. He's still playing regularly against lefties regardless -- he was in the lineup against the last four southpaws the O's faced prior to Saturday -- but Santander will take a turn on the bench as Baltimore goes with Austin Hays in right field and Trey Mancini at DH against Jordan Montgomery.

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO