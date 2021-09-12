Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Hurls five innings Saturday

Mikolas did not factor in the decision against Cincinnati on Saturday, allowing four runs on six hits and one walk while striking out one over five innings. The right-hander was mostly effective outside of the third inning, when he surrendered four runs on four hits, including a pair of homers. He didn't miss many bats, however, notching just one punchout and five swinging strikes. Mikolas has yet to pick up a win through six outings this season, and his 5.47 ERA along with subpar strikeout numbers make him an unexciting fantasy option. He's likely to next take the mound at home against the Padres on Friday.