MLB

Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: Secures seventh save

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Gallegos pitched a perfect ninth inning, striking out two batters to notch the save against the Reds on Saturday. Gallegos mowed down the first two batters he faced before inducing a groundout to close the contest. The right-hander has held opponents scoreless in six of his past seven outings, picking up five saves and two holds along with a 10:1 K:BB across 6.2 innings over that span. He is growing increasingly secure in his position as the team's closer, with Alex Reyes reportedly transitioning to a multi-inning relief role.

Sports
