Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: Secures seventh save

Smith picked up the save Thursday against the Rockies after tossing a scoreless ninth inning, allowing one hit and striking out one. Smith has closed the door in each of his last seven appearances and seems to have bounced back after going 1-for-3 in save opportunities over a five-day stretch last month (Aug. 7 to Aug. 11). While Smith has given up runs in three of his last six appearances, he remains a reliable arm for Atlanta and his role as the closer isn't in any sort of danger. He has gone 30-for-34 in save chances on the season while posting a 3.76 ERA across 55 innings (58 appearances).

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO