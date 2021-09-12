Mets' Javier Baez: Homers, swipes bag in loss
Baez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, two additional runs scored, a walk and a stolen base in Saturday's 8-7 loss to the Yankees. Baez homered off Corey Kluber in the third inning to cut the Mets' deficit to one run. In addition, he stole second base in the second inning. It marks the second time in his last three games that he homered and stole a base. Since joining the Mets, Baez is slashing .299/.359/.589 with eight long balls, 16 RBI, 24 runs and four steals in 115 plate appearances.www.cbssports.com
