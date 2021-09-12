CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reds' Nick Castellanos: Slugs 28th long ball

 4 days ago

Castellanos went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Saturday's loss to the Cardinals. Castellanos and Jonathan India both slugged two-run shots in the third inning, but the Reds were unable to manage any additional scoring in the contest. The 29-year-old is up to 28 homers on the campaign, surpassing his career-best mark set in 2019. Castellanos is batting .333 (13-for-39) with four home runs and nine RBI over his past 10 games.

