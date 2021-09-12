CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Star Wars Actor Hayden Christensen Promotes Obi-Wan Kenobi Series at Convention

By Cameron Bonomolo
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHayden Christensen posed for fan photos while wearing crew attire from the Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi, where Christensen reunites with Ewan McGregor on-screen for the first time since the Star Wars prequel trilogy. Christensen reprises his role as Darth Vader, the former friend and protege of McGregor's Jedi Master Obi-Wan, after portraying Anakin Skywalker in director George Lucas' Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones and Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith. Disney-Lucasfilm confirmed Christensen's return at Disney Investor Day 2020, where Star Wars boss Kathleen Kennedy touted the "rematch of the century" when master and padawan meet again in Obi-Wan Kenobi.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inside the Magic

‘Star Wars’ Confirms a New Female Villain Inspired By Darth Vader

Even if you’ve never seen a single movie in the Star Wars Skywalker Saga, there’s little doubt you know who Darth Vader is. The Dark Lord of the Sith has become a pop culture staple, with references in everything from the OG Gossip Girl series to The Simpsons. Played by...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Wars: New Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Reveals Their Character Has a Lightsaber

One actor from the Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi series has revealed that his character has a lightsaber. Not a ton is known about the upcoming Disney+ show. But Sung Kang sat down with ScreenRant to talk about what he's going to do in Obi-Wan. He's hot off the heels of F9 as a triumphant Han drifted back into the frame after a long absence from that franchise. But, now, he's heading to a galaxy far, far away with his lightsaber in hand. Obviously, he can't give away too much of the plot. But, he did tell a warm, funny story about how this journey has affected him. Like most Star Wars fans, Halloween added an opportunity to live out those dreams with the signature weapon in hand. It feels like this would be a chance of a lifetime for most fans and Kang is taking full advantage of this opportunity. His favorite holiday was Halloween growing up, and on the set of one of these projects, that's every day now.
MOVIES
Deadline

Pete Hammond’s Emmy Predictions 2021: Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie – Can ‘Hamilton’s’ Broadway Stars Steal It?

When it comes to acting nominations in this newly named category for performers you might as well just skip the part about Anthology or TV movies. All the acting nominations—this year at least—are from Limited Series (formerly called miniseries), or in the case of those seven nominations for Hamilton actors, come from a show otherwise only eligible for Variety Special (Pre-Recorded). Go figure. The Television Academy has been wrestling with eligibility in certain areas that just don’t seem to fit elsewhere, so they came up with this convoluted hodgepodge that makes little sense, shoehorning Hamilton’s cast in here because they couldn’t find any other place to put the stars of this video performance shot five years ago. Sadly, because of this, very worthy performances from the likes of Ethan Hawke, Jeff Daniels, Bryan Cranston, John Boyega, Joel Edgerton, Chris Rock and more have been shuffled off to the sidelines. Here are the Lead Actors who did make the cut, and you can scroll down to the bottom to see my prediction for the winner, as well as analysis and winner for the corresponding Supporting Actor award in these categories.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Wars: Clone Wars Actor Wants To Bring Back Asajj Ventress

One actor who played a popular Star Wars villain wouldn't mind the opportunity to complete their character's story. Grey Griffin provided the original voice for dark side Force user Asajj Ventress in Genndy Tartakovsky's Star Wars: Clone Wars. That series is no longer considered canon, only appearing on Disney+ recently as part of the Star Wars Vintage collection. Another actor, Nika Futterman, voiced Count Dooku's apprentice when the CG-animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars aired on Cartoon Network. While Griffin has had other Star Wars roles -- she also voiced Padme Amidala and Jedi Shaak Ti in Clone Wars and Maz Kanata in a LEGO animated series -- playing Ventress in Clone Wars is still something special for her, despite relatively few lines. She'd love to finish that version of the character's story.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sung Kang
Person
Hayden Christensen
Person
George Lucas
Person
Ewan Mcgregor
Person
Kathleen Kennedy
Person
Kumail Nanjiani
Person
O'shea Jackson Jr.
Person
Indira Varma
Person
Joel Edgerton
lrmonline.com

Obi-Wan Filming Details And Vader Scene Description | Barside Buzz

The folks over at Bespin Bulletin have an exclusive report on some Obi-Wan filming details to share. Plus a Vader scene description which has sent fans down the wrong path, I think. Yes, I know LRM said Obi-Wan Kenobi had wrapped, I’ll get to that below. BB showed evidence that...
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Details Emerge About NEW Reported ‘Star Wars’ Live-Action Series

Earlier this year, it was announced that J.D. Dillard (Sleight) would join the ranks of directors like JJ Abrams, Rian Johnson, Patty Jenkins, Kevin Feige, and Taika Waititi in helming a Star Wars project for The Walt Disney Company. Few details have been released about the project, which has also...
MOVIES
FanSided

Darth Vader scene and more revealed in Obi-Wan filming rumors

Here’s a place you probably wouldn’t expect to hear a Star Wars TV series filming at, a college swimming pool. And yet, it was apparently one of the locations used to film the Obi-Wan Kenobi series. This rumor comes from the Bespin Bulletin, who have some pretty substantial evidence about...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Disney Plus Star Wars Series For Finn Reportedly Moving Forward

In December of 2019 following The Rise of Skywalker‘s release, John Boyega was asked about a potential small screen return to Star Wars after the long-running sci-fi franchise kicked off its episodic expansion with The Mandalorian. His response; “You ain’t going to Disney Plus me!”. Obviously, people in Hollywood backtrack...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Wars Trilogy#Actor#Disney Lucasfilm#Disney Investor Day 2020#Mr Chuckie16#Eli#Saladpoosy
CNET

The Mandalorian season 3: Everything we know about Disney Plus Star Wars series' future

The Mandalorian, the live-action Star Wars series that introduced Baby Yoda, brought back Boba Fett and saw the return of a certain Jedi, is getting a third season and several spinoffs on Disney Plus. It's also been nominated for 24 Emmys (and already won seven), a behind-the-scenes special revealed the production secrets of the epic season 2 finale, and season 3 will seemingly start shooting imminently.
TV SERIES
imdb.com

Lucasfilm's Obi-Wan Show Will Feature F9 Star Sung Kang Wielding A Lightsaber

To the surprise of nobody, Disney and Lucasfilm are keeping very quiet about the upcoming "Obi-Wan Kenobi" series. Ewan McGregor had to lie about it for years. They're not going to tell us anything. So, we're left to extrapolate what we can when some poor actors try to say nothing, while saying something, during press junkets. Luckily, Sung Kang recently spilled some tea during an interview. And it's substantial! Relatively speaking. His character, who does not yet have a name, is going to have a lightsaber!
MOVIES
starwarsnewsnet.com

James Newton Howard Reveals Lawrence Kasdan is Directing a Six-Episode Docuseries About George Lucas and ILM

For fans interested in the behind-the-scenes aspects of Lucasfilm, some good news seems to be headed your way, as longtime Lucasfilm contributor Lawrence Kasdan (whose writing credits include The Empire Strikes Back, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Return of the Jedi, The Force Awakens, and Solo) will be directing a six-episode documentary about George Lucas and Industrial Light and Magic (ILM), according to composer James Newton Howard.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy