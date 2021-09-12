Star Wars Actor Hayden Christensen Promotes Obi-Wan Kenobi Series at Convention
Hayden Christensen posed for fan photos while wearing crew attire from the Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi, where Christensen reunites with Ewan McGregor on-screen for the first time since the Star Wars prequel trilogy. Christensen reprises his role as Darth Vader, the former friend and protege of McGregor's Jedi Master Obi-Wan, after portraying Anakin Skywalker in director George Lucas' Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones and Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith. Disney-Lucasfilm confirmed Christensen's return at Disney Investor Day 2020, where Star Wars boss Kathleen Kennedy touted the "rematch of the century" when master and padawan meet again in Obi-Wan Kenobi.comicbook.com
