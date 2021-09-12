Mizzou's great effort not enough in loss at Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky (KRCG) — Mizzou Football fought to the end but lost to Kentucky 35-28 on Saturday evening in Lexington. The loss puts MU's record at 1-1 on the season. The Wildcats went up by two scores in the first quarter before Mizzou's Connor Bazelak threw a touchdown pass to Daniel Parker Jr. to make it a one-score game. After Wildcats QB Will Levis rushed in for six from three yards out, Mizzou responded with a defensive turnover and a score before halftime to cut the lead to 21-14. Connor Bazelak threw an interception at the start of the third quarter. That led to a Kentucky touchdown which made the score 28-14.