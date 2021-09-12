College Football Week 2 Takeaways: Oregon shreds Ohio State; Texas falls flat
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State coach Ryan Day felt the heat for the first time. This was the first time Day experienced a regular-season loss as the Buckeyes' head coach. No. 12 Oregon upset No. 3 Ohio State 35-28 on Saturday. It's worth knowing the Buckeyes won their last national championship after a non-conference home loss against Virginia Tech in 2014, so this is by no means the end for Ohio State's Big Ten, College Football Playoff or national championship hopes.www.sportingnews.com
