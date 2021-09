If you are a beer lover, Sept. 7 is your day to celebrate as it marks National Beer Lovers Day. So, take out your preferred mug, pour some chilled beer and raise a toast. Beer, which is one of the most popular alcoholic drinks in the world, has been around for centuries, dating as far back as the Egyptians and Romans. Therefore, National Beer Lovers Day is dedicated to all the different kinds of beer available around the world and the celebration of those who love consuming it.

DRINKS ・ 9 DAYS AGO