Christians, Sikhs, Hindus, and non-Sunni Muslims make up Afghanistan's religious minorities -- and the fear is they will be targeted under Taliban rule. There's a government office that watches for potential religious persecution within the State Department called the Office of International Religious Freedom. 7News' Ashlie Rodriguez spoke with its former Ambassador-at-large Sam Brownback, who is working to bring awareness to the issue. He argues we cannot forget the plight of religious minorities trapped in Afghanistan and they deserve safe passage to countries willing to take them in.

RELIGION ・ 13 DAYS AGO