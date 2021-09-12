CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland Football: No slowdown for Terps in Howard blowout

By MD247 Staff
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaryland football dominated from start to finish Saturday night against Howard shutting out the Bison for the second time in a row, 62-0. Junior Taulia Tagovailoa completed 22 of 27 attempts for 274 yards and three touchdowns before giving way to his backups in the third quarter of the blowout. Maryland piled 574 yards, with 347 in the air and 227 on the ground. The Terps held Howard to 146 yards and shut them out on third downs conversions, 0-11. They also had four times as many first downs as the Bison, 32-to-8. Between this game's resuls and the last meeting in 2019, the Terps have won the past two meetings by a combined 141-0 score.

