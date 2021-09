There are fewer uglier and more cynical political processes than redistricting and gerrymandering. But even by those standards, what’s taking place in Ohio is extraordinary. To recap: Ohio voters in 2015 and 2018 strongly backed constitutional amendments designed to rein in gerrymandering — i.e., the process of drawing districts to favor one party or another. But the state’s redistricting commission, which is controlled 5 to 2 by Republicans, just approved state legislative maps that include supermajorities of districts favoring the GOP. About 70 percent of state Senate seats and at least 62 percent of state House seats favor Republicans, despite the state’s voters generally giving Republicans about 54 percent of the vote. Even in casting the decisive votes, Gov. Mike DeWine (R) and Secretary of State Frank LaRose (R) expressed reservations about the constitutionality of the maps.

OHIO STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO