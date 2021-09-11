CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Galveston, TX

City responding to reports of foul smell near Offats Bayou

galvestontx.gov
 7 days ago

The City of Galveston is investigating two potential illegal dumping incidents along Offats Bayou near 61st and Heards Lane after receiving reports of a strong odor in the area. Beginning Friday, the city began receiving calls from people in the area about the smell and a possible sighting of a dumping. The City of Galveston has inspected its storm sewer system and sanitary sewer system within the area and have not identified any issues with the systems. The smell is similar to sewage, however, there are not other markers of a potential sewer spill.

www.galvestontx.gov

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Australia made 'huge mistake' in cancelling submarine deal, says French envoy

MELBOURNE/PARIS, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Australia has made a "huge" diplomatic error by ditching a multi-billion-dollar order for French submarines in favour of an alternative deal with the United States and Britain, France's envoy to Canberra said on Saturday. Canberra announced on Thursday it would scrap its 2016 deal with...
CHINA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
Galveston, TX
Galveston, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Offats Bayou#Tceq
Reuters

Algeria's former President Bouteflika dies at 84

ALGIERS, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Former Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika has died at 84, the presidency said on Friday, more than two years after he stepped down under pressure from mass protests and the army. Bouteflika, a veteran of Algeria's war for independence, had ruled the North African country for...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy