City responding to reports of foul smell near Offats Bayou

The City of Galveston is investigating two potential illegal dumping incidents along Offats Bayou near 61st and Heards Lane after receiving reports of a strong odor in the area. Beginning Friday, the city began receiving calls from people in the area about the smell and a possible sighting of a dumping. The City of Galveston has inspected its storm sewer system and sanitary sewer system within the area and have not identified any issues with the systems. The smell is similar to sewage, however, there are not other markers of a potential sewer spill.