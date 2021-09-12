CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commentary: Joe Biden Is an America Last President

Cover picture for the articleIf Joe Biden has been consistent about anything since assuming the presidency, it has been his pathological habit to get stuck on one colossal mistake by committing another just like it, causing equal or greater damage to the country. So long as it momentarily appeases the never-satisfied extreme Left that sustains him, Biden apparently has no problem throwing more oily rags onto the dumpster fire. He is truly the “America Last” president.

