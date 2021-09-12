CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baby at the Center of Roe v. Wade Reveals Identity

By Ohio Star Staff
theohiostar.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe baby at the heart of the monumental abortion case Roe v. Wade was not aborted — she was born before the Supreme Court’s final decision, but was never publicly identified until now. “When someone’s pregnant with a baby, and they don’t want that baby, that person develops knowing they’re...

theohiostar.com

Comments / 0

Congress must codify the tenets of Roe v. Wade

For nearly half a century, the federal courts could be counted on to protect women and their constitutional right to a safe and legal abortion. The U.S. Supreme Court affirmed in four major rulings — starting with Roe v. Wade — that women have a right to an abortion up to the point of viability of the fetus at about 24 weeks and could not be hindered by onerous requirements.
Roe v Wade: What happened to the baby that divided America?

“I would never, ever thank her for not aborting me.” That is what the daughter of “Jane Roe” – the woman whose Supreme Court case, Roe v Wade, led to the legalisation of abortion across the US – told her birth mother, in one of their only interactions. The conversation...
In Texas, a Cruel and Ingenious Plan to Sidestep Roe v. Wade

Texas Senate Bill 8, known as the “Texas Heartbeat Act,” allows private citizens in Texas to sue anyone who aids in an abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected. The law effectively outlaws the vast majority of abortions in Texas, but its supporters argue that it does not violate the precedent set by Roe v. Wade, because individuals, not the state, are enforcing the ban. The United States Supreme Court chose not to block the new law from going into effect, but, in a dissenting opinion, Justice Sonia Sotomayor called S.B. 8 “a flagrantly unconstitutional law engineered to prohibit women from exercising their constitutional rights and evade judicial scrutiny.” Margaret Talbot joins Dorothy Wickenden to discuss the Texas law and the ongoing effort to erode abortion rights.
Does Texas’ abortion law presage the end of Roe v. Wade?

Last week, after a 5-4 vote, the Supreme Court of the United States declined an emergency request to block a new law in Texas that effectively bans abortion after six weeks – earlier than many women know they are pregnant. Unusually, the law is not enforced by criminal prosecutions, but rather by empowering members of the public to sue abortion providers and those who “aid and abet” a person seeking one.
The Atlantic Daily: The Roe v. Wade Baby Tells Her Story

Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox. In 1973, American women won the constitutional right to abortion through Roe v. Wade. But the...
Roe v. Wade is dead – what’s wrong with that? (Letters)

Roe v. Wade is dead. At least in Texas, and soon in other states dominated by extremist Republican party strategists. The Supreme Court’s recent 5-4 decision, literally in the dead of night, let stand a Texas law the justices knew was openly designed to be unconstitutional. The law bans abortions after about six weeks. Before many women even know they are pregnant. Before the time 85% of safe, and previously legal, abortions are performed. And there is no exception for rape or incest.
Heartbeat away: Roe v. Wade endangered

After the Supreme Court’s decision last week to let stand a new Texas law that prohibits abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, the battle over Roe v. Wade has been thrust into the national spotlight again. With other abortion cases looming before a high court that holds a clear conservative majority, amid a backdrop of a suddenly unpopular president, and approaching midterm elections, Doug McKelway reports the stakes have never been higher.
Origin story of the Texas law that could upend Roe v. Wade

The road to a Texas law that bans most abortions in the state began in a town called Waskom, population 1,600. This past week, the Supreme Court decided not to interfere with the state’s strict abortion law, which sidesteps the high court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade decision. It astonished many that Texas could essentially outmaneuver one of the Supreme Court’s most contentious decisions. The law does so by following a novel legal approach that Waskom used in its ordinance. The Waskom ordinance prohibits city officials from enforcing the abortion ban. Instead, private citizens can sue anyone who performs an abortion in the city or assists someone in obtaining one.
What is Roe v. Wade and how could the Texas abortion law affect it?

A Texas law banning most abortions that took effect Wednesday after the Supreme Court declined to block its enforcement may challenge Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision that gave people the right to access the procedure, nationwide. The restrictive "fetal heartbeat bill" bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy regardless...
Does Roe v. Wade matter anymore?

Have we been thinking about abortion rights all wrong?. On Thursday, the Supreme Court said it would not block Texas’ law banning abortions after six weeks, the strictest anti-abortion law in the country. The decision came after a day of silence from the court, which had been asked by a group of litigants for an emergency injunction that would block the law.
End of the line for Roe v. Wade real possibility

Iowa takes heat from the federal government for banning mask mandates in schools, Democrats in Illinois draw new political maps with Republicans crying foul they missed the deadline and violated the state constitution and that familiar wedge issue, abortion, finds itself prominently back in the national debate after the U.S. Supreme Court recently allowed a restrictive law in Texas take effect.
While Justice Cowered: The Gutting of Roe v. Wade and Reproductive Rights

At the strike of midnight on September 1, a draconian and flagrantly unconstitutional law went into effect in the State of Texas. Nearly fifty years after the landmark Supreme Court decision in Roe v. Wade that guaranteed a woman’s right to reproductive freedom, the shadow of the newly expanded conservative majority on the highest court threatens to undo decades of progress in its refusal to stay the enforcement of the Texas bill. This abdication of justice and responsibility has once again thrust reproductive rights into the political debate. Already, we are seeing immense movement in other conservative states to follow the example of Texas and institute unlawful restrictions on abortion access, creating a very uncertain future for tens of millions of women in the United States.
Did the Texas Heartbeat Act Reverse Roe v. Wade?

One of the most talked-about and highly debated bills went into effect this month. Abbott signed into law the 'Heartbeat Act' making Texas the first state to effectively change the framework of Roe v. Wade. What is the 'Heartbeat Act' SB 87?. Pro-Life Narrative. The historical action Greg Abbott has...
Robin Abcarian: The end may be coming for Roe v. Wade

Consider this an elegy for Roe v. Wade, a lamentation for the impending death of a law that has enabled millions of American women over the past half-century to control their bodies, their economic lives, their personal fates. Let’s not kid ourselves. The Supreme Court of the United States, now...
The beginning of the end of Roe v. Wade?

Life in Texas under the nation’s most restrictive abortion law. Plus, the unusual legal strategy that allowed the law to go into effect and how it could be a blueprint for other states to circumvent Roe v. Wade. The nation’s most restrictive abortion law is now in effect in Texas...
