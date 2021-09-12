Baby at the Center of Roe v. Wade Reveals Identity

At the strike of midnight on September 1, a draconian and flagrantly unconstitutional law went into effect in the State of Texas. Nearly fifty years after the landmark Supreme Court decision in Roe v. Wade that guaranteed a woman’s right to reproductive freedom, the shadow of the newly expanded conservative majority on the highest court threatens to undo decades of progress in its refusal to stay the enforcement of the Texas bill. This abdication of justice and responsibility has once again thrust reproductive rights into the political debate. Already, we are seeing immense movement in other conservative states to follow the example of Texas and institute unlawful restrictions on abortion access, creating a very uncertain future for tens of millions of women in the United States.

TEXAS STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO