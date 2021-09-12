CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
IAEA chief in Iran for talks before showdown with West

By Syndicated Content
wtvbam.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDUBAI (Reuters) – U.N. nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi is set for talks in Iran on Sunday that may ease a standoff between Tehran and the West just as it threatens to escalate and scupper negotiations on reviving the Iran nuclear deal. Grossi arrived in Tehran overnight, Iranian state media...

