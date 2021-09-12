IAEA chief in Iran for talks before showdown with West

The head of the UN's nuclear watchdog hailed a deal struck with Iran on Sunday over access to surveillance equipment at Iranian nuclear facilities, saying it allowed space for diplomatic talks. The agreement between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) soothes a sore point in deadlocked talks to resuscitate the 2015 deal to curb Iran's nuclear programme, also known as the JCPOA. While emphasising that the agreement was "a stopgap", IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi told reporters on his return from Tehran that "the most urgent issue" had been rectified by the deal, which would "allow time for diplomacy". Since Donald Trump's administration walked away from the JCPOA in 2018, Iran has also retreated from many of its commitments.

