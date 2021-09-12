The South Pavilion at Ashburn Metorail Station
THE END OF THE LINE — So here’s what’s at the end – or, if you’re a Loudouner, the beginning – of Phase 2 of the Silver Line: Ashburn Station, where punch list work and other finishing touches are taking place. Ashburn and five other Phase 2 stations will open at the same time after the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority construction team transfers the project to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, which will conduct final testing before setting the opening date for public service in 2022. The other stations include Loudoun Gateway, Dulles Airport, Innovation Center, Herndon and Reston Town Center.www.vivareston.com
