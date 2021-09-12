CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ashburn, VA

The South Pavilion at Ashburn Metorail Station

By Marcia McAllister
vivareston.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE END OF THE LINE — So here’s what’s at the end – or, if you’re a Loudouner, the beginning – of Phase 2 of the Silver Line: Ashburn Station, where punch list work and other finishing touches are taking place. Ashburn and five other Phase 2 stations will open at the same time after the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority construction team transfers the project to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, which will conduct final testing before setting the opening date for public service in 2022. The other stations include Loudoun Gateway, Dulles Airport, Innovation Center, Herndon and Reston Town Center.

www.vivareston.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, VA
City
Ashburn, VA
Local
Virginia Traffic
Reston, VA
Government
City
Reston, VA
State
Washington State
Local
Virginia Government
Ashburn, VA
Government
City
Herndon, VA
The Hill

24 states threaten legal action over Biden's vaccine mandate

Twenty-four states threatened to sue the Biden administration on Thursday over the president's new rule to require employers with more than 100 employees to mandate vaccinations and frequent testing for their workers. A group of Republican state attorneys general sent a letter to President Biden vowing to take legal action...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#Reston Town Center
Fox News

Nicki Minaj gains support on social media amid conflict with Biden officials over White House visit

Rapper Nicki Minaj is receiving words of encouragement on social media from fans and stars following her apparent war of words with the Biden administration on Wednesday. Minaj made headlines for calling out White House officials after the administration put out a statement clarifying it had offered her a phone call to discuss her coronavirus vaccine hesitancy, not an in-person visit. Minaj, who was baffled by the clarification, took to Twitter to share her take on what really went down and then followed up in a 14-minute video on Instagram claiming she's not a liar.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy