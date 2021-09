A Newport High School senior has served up the winning logo for this year’s Taste of Newport, a month-long event that kicked-off Sept. 1st. Instead of the typical street fair from years past, this year’s Taste of Newport was will last for an entire month with restaurants participating digitally. meetNKY has developed a digital passport featuring all the great deals being offered by Newport restaurants throughout the month of September. The mobile digital passport is available by visiting Taste of Newport Pass.

NEWPORT, KY ・ 8 DAYS AGO