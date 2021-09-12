CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FY21 CAPER Review

Athens, Georgia
Athens, Georgia
 5 days ago

The CAPER provides information on how the Unified Government of Athens-Clarke County (ACCGOV) used $1,213,435 in CDBG and $199,084 in HOME entitlement funds expended during the July 1, 2020 – June 30, 2021 fiscal year.

Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia

Athens, officially Athens–Clarke County, is a consolidated city–county and college town in the U.S. state of Georgia. Athens lies about 70 miles (110 kilometers) northeast of downtown Atlanta. The University of Georgia, the state's flagship public university and an R1 research institution, is in Athens and contributed to its initial growth. In 1991, after a vote the preceding year, the original City of Athens abandoned its charter to form a unified government with Clarke County, referred to jointly as Athens–Clarke County.

