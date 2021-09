On Friday, DEMCO said more than half of its meters were back in service, leaving about 54,286 still without power. As of Friday, about 113,500 meters were back in service, all of its substations were ready to receive power. The company said it expects to make more significant progress over the weekend, but it could take up to four weeks to restore power for some depending on the damage.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 13 DAYS AGO